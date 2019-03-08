Polling station safety concerns raised in report
PUBLISHED: 10:55 15 October 2019 | UPDATED: 10:55 15 October 2019
Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk
Concerns over the potential for a serious accident at a polling station will be aired at a council meeting.
The station, where constituents of East Flegg ward in Great Yarmouth borough cast their vote, uses the Pavilion, a building in Hemsby.
A report prepared for the borough council's policy and resources committee states: "Lack of sufficient handrails and failure to highlight a step make [the entrance] a trip hazard."
In 2018 remedial works were carried out on local elections polling day.
"Even so, there were many stumbles during the day and countless others were warned before they tried to enter," the report says.
It adds that the Pavilion is ideal for use as a polling station and only minor improvements are needed, recommending a full inspection carried out well before polling day.
"Otherwise there would appear to be potential for a serious accident, especially for an elderly person," the report says.