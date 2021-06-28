Toilets closed after break-ins by 'mindless' gang of youths
- Credit: Liz Coates
Public toilets in Hemsby have been boarded up and will be closed indefinitely after a spate of break-ins.
Parish council chairman Keith Kyriacou said the latest incidents happened on Sunday (June 27) when a group of up to eight 11- to 18-year olds made their way into the female block.
He said they broke in twice, at 6pm and again at 10pm, and that they had been gathering at the bus stop on Kings Way.
The first break-in took place two weeks ago and it has happened at least four times since then, he said.
"Last night they broke in, they didn't trash the place. The first time they broke in they trashed the place. That was awful."
The toilets were reopened in April after a £23,000 refurbishment.
The female section will now remain closed until further notice while the male section stays open from 7.30am to 6pm everyday.
Mr Kyriacou said: "We spent a lot of money on the toilets, and they keep abusing them.
"You try to give toilets to the people in the village and this happens. They are mindless idiots."
The chairman also said the trespassers were "not holidaymakers".
The matter has been reported to the police.