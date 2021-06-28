News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
Toilets closed after break-ins by 'mindless' gang of youths

Daniel Hickey

Published: 4:35 PM June 28, 2021    Updated: 4:54 PM June 28, 2021
Toilets trashed in Kings Way Hemsby

The recently refurbished toilets on Kingsway in Hemsby being repaired after an earlier break-in on June 14. - Credit: Liz Coates

Public toilets in Hemsby have been boarded up and will be closed indefinitely after a spate of break-ins.

Parish council chairman Keith Kyriacou said the latest incidents happened on Sunday (June 27) when a group of up to eight 11- to 18-year olds made their way into the female block.

He said they broke in twice, at 6pm and again at 10pm, and that they had been gathering at the bus stop on Kings Way.

Toilets in Kings Way Hemsby

The female toilets at Kingsway in Hemsby have been closed indefinitely after a spate of break-ins. - Credit: Liz Coates

The first break-in took place two weeks ago and it has happened at least four times since then, he said.

"Last night they broke in, they didn't trash the place. The first time they broke in they trashed the place. That was awful."

The toilets were reopened in April after a £23,000 refurbishment.

The female section will now remain closed until further notice while the male section stays open from 7.30am to 6pm everyday.

Mr Kyriacou said: "We spent a lot of money on the toilets, and they keep abusing them.

"You try to give toilets to the people in the village and this happens. They are mindless idiots."

The chairman also said the trespassers were "not holidaymakers".

Public toilets at Kingsway in Hemsby

The toilets were reopened in April after a £23,000 refurbishment. - Credit: Hemsby Parish Council

The matter has been reported to the police.

