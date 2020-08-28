Fears village is growing too big as another housing bid emerges

The site comprises 15 acres (6.08 hectares) of undeveloped land, currently in use for grazing horses. Photo: Google Archant

Fears that a village is growing too big have been raised by worried residents as they claim another housing bid threatens to “overwhelm infrastructure”.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The proposed development by GVD Strategic Land Promotion at Highfield Equestrian Centre, Hemsby. Photo: GVD Access Statement The proposed development by GVD Strategic Land Promotion at Highfield Equestrian Centre, Hemsby. Photo: GVD Access Statement

GVD Strategic Land Promotion has proposed a residential development of 150 new homes at Highfield Equestrian Centre in Hemsby - and is in the process of submitting the application to Great Yarmouth Borough Council.

It will consist of 30 affordable homes with the rest open-market - adding to the 193 houses currently being built by Pine Developments at the former Pontins site.

But the plans, which were released online as part of a public consultation ending August 17, have angered local residents who fear the proposed estate would “cause traffic chaos and put a strain on village resources”.

Keith Kyriacou, chairman of Hemsby Parish Council, said the application was “frankly disgusting”.

He said: “On behalf of the parish council I can say we think what is being suggested here is frankly disgusting, and we will certainly be objecting when the plans are uploaded.

“The derelict Pontins site is already being redeveloped into enough homes to meet our housing need. We do not need 150 more. Does Great Yarmouth Borough Council want our village to become a city?”

GVD, however, said the plans had “received a good response from the community” via the online consultation.

You may also want to watch:

A spokesperson said: “The feedback received was mixed, with many in support of new and affordable homes.

The proposed site for the 150-homes development. Photo: GVD Access Statement The proposed site for the 150-homes development. Photo: GVD Access Statement

“Objections were raised regarding the impacts on local infrastructure - and we are therefore committed to improve local infrastructure and services as part of the proposals.

“We have noted all the feedback and will seek to incorporate design comments in the final proposal.

“As the application progresses, members of the public will be offered a further chance to provide comment via the council’s planning consultation.”

Mr Kyriacou added: “The Highfield site is on Yarmouth Road - the main road into Hemsby. This will cause traffic chaos and even further strain on infrastructure.

“It will overwhelm us, but we have no faith in Great Yarmouth councillors to protect our village or listen to our concerns. No matter how much we object, it won’t mean anything.”

In response, the borough council said “any planning application received is assesed on its individual merits in line with existing and proposed planning policy”.

“The site is outside of the development limits for Hemsby under current and proposed planning policy.

“The focus for new housing in Hemsby is the former Pontins site, which is included in the final draft Local Plan Part 2 and already has planning permission.”