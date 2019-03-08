Search

'These reports don't help our cause' - Coastal defence campaigner wary of relocation warning

PUBLISHED: 15:08 11 September 2019 | UPDATED: 15:08 11 September 2019

An aerial view of the coastal erosion at Hemsby beach. Photo: BlueSky UAV Specialists

A coastal defence campaign group has criticised a report warning that homes will have to be sacrificed as sea levels rise.

The report, published by the Global Commission on Adaptation, warns that thousands of homes on the UK coast will have to retreat inland and entire communities may need to be relocated to higher ground due to the effects of climate change.

But Ian Brennan, of Save Hemsby Coastline, has said the report "plays into the hands of people who want to do nothing".

"I'm not saying what they're saying is wrong, but these reports don't help our cause," he said.

Hemsby and other villages along the Norfolk coast have witnessed storm surges, collapsing sand dunes and demolished homes over recent years.

Mr Brennan said: "Is Holland saying we're going to abandon two-thirds of our country?

"It's a political decision."

He said the village pumps money into the local economy, especially through tourism, but the government has not granted any money for sea defences.

The report endorses the idea of relocating coastal communities in the UK, saying "transformative approaches" are needed rather than just trying to protect communities from flooding.

It calls for government investment over the next decade to make communities around the world more resilient to increased floods, droughts and coastal erosion.

"Without such a transformation, violence, civil war and mass displacements could increase," the report says.

The UK was one of 20 countries to establish the commission, which advises governments on how to prepare for climate change.

Carl Smith, chairman of Great Yarmouth Borough Council, said withdrawal from the coast is something the council would have to look at in years to come.

"It will all be part and parcel of local authority work in the future," he said.

In May, chairwoman of the Environment Agency, Emma Howard Boyd, said the country "cannot win a war against water" by building ever-higher flood defences.

But Norfolk County Council said it is not prepared to sanction a 'managed retreat' across the county, where the shoreline would be allowed to move inland, rather than defending the line through engineering projects.

‘A Yarmouth staple’ - plans for former home of American diner revealed

New owners of the former Yankee Traveller building Oliver Hurren and Charles Thurston. Picture: Oliver Hurren

All you need to know about diversions and road closures ahead of Matalan junction changes

The traffic lights at Matalan/Station Road are being taken out to cut queues in the area Picture: Google Maps

Sunday roasts at three Norfolk pubs named among best in UK

A roast dinner at the Anchor Inn in Morston, Norfolk. Picture Anchor Inn.

Gorleston pub to reopen under new management

The Tramways pub on Lowestoft Road in Gorleston. Picture: Google Maps.

Man jailed for attempted rape of homeless woman in shop doorway

Ernest Roylance. Picture: Norfolk Police

