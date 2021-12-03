News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News

'This affects everyone' - Erosion strikes Hemsby again

Author Picture Icon

James Weeds

Published: 3:13 PM December 3, 2021
Erosion on Hemsby beach is blocking the launch area for the Hemsby lifeboat. Daniel Hurd, Hemsby Cox

Hemsby Lifeboat coxswain Daniel Hurd said the erosion affects everyone in Hemsby.

Strong winds and high tides have claimed another 10 metres out of the coastline of a Norfolk village.

Hemsby Gap suffered from continuous westerly winds and strong currents over night, leading to 10 metres of sand being lost.

Erosion on Hemsby beach is blocking the launch area for the Hemsby lifeboat. Pictures: Brittany Wood

Erosion on Hemsby beach has taken another 10 metres overnight.

Hemsby Lifeboat's coxswain, Daniel Hurd, confirmed that approximately 10 metres of sand has been stripped away to a depth of 1.25 metres.

Mr Hurd said: "It’s really sad to see.

"From us at the lifeboat to residents and businesses, this affects everyone.

"I’m hoping the government and powers-that-be get something in place with a rock berm soon."

Erosion on Hemsby beach is blocking the launch area for the Hemsby lifeboat. Daniel Hurd, Hemsby Cox

Hemsby Lifeboat coxswain Daniel Hurd hopes that a rock berm will be put in place at Hemsby Gap soon.

The latest erosion comes after a bid for a 1,130m sea defence bid was submitted to Great Yarmouth Borough Council in November.

The planned rock berm could help protect some 75 homes in the area for the next 20 years.

Chris Batten, Hemsby Lifeboat's helmsman, said: "We feel compassion for the locals who are suffering.

"Businesses and homes are at risk.

"We are very concerned.

"But we notice it’s difficult to push things through, so these concerns need to be emphasised. 

"We would like to be better informed about future action to be taken about coastal erosion in this area."

Chris Batten, helmsman for Hemsby Lifeboat.

Hemsby Lifeboat helmsman Chris Batten offered his sympathies to businesses and residents effected by the erosion.

Mr Batten also expressed safety concerns of erosion even during good weather.

"Hemsby dunes are a really popular place during the summer," Mr Batten said.

"And if nothing is done, these dunes will become a death trap for children, pets and families."

Erosion on Hemsby beach is blocking the launch area for the Hemsby lifeboat. Pictures: Brittany Wood

People have been warned to stay away from the cliff edge at Hemsby to protect the village's future.

The lifeboat station said that the erosion by Hemsby Gap has created more work for the crew, but they will still be operational.

The service will be working with a local farmer and together, they will be smoothing out the sandbank so the crew can launch without delay.

Erosion on Hemsby beach is blocking the launch area for the Hemsby lifeboat. Daniel Hurd, Hemsby Cox

Hemsby Lifeboat said they are still operational, although the erosion has created more work for them.

Mr Hurd said: "We're trying to get this sorted for now, so we can be ready at a moment's notice to get out there and do our job."

Residents of Hemsby are used to the power of nature claiming its coastline, such as the 2013 tidal surge left clifftop homes teetering on the edge of destruction.

Winterton was also affected overnight

The beach at nearby Winterton was also affected by erosion overnight, which led to the closure of its car park.

A spokesperson from Great Yarmouth Borough Council (GYBC) said: “Great Yarmouth Borough Council is working with the car park owner, the parish council and Norfolk County Council highways on options for safely accessing the car park and beach at Winterton following the most recent erosion.”

GYBC have confirmed that the car park will re-open from Saturday.

Winterton resident Colin Walker said: "Obviously, it's a cause for concern.

"I check up on it every day.

"And I noticed it’s nibbled away a bit.

"It's a long term cause for concern, but not in my lifetime.

"I’m not particularly worried as the land up there is lower than us.

"We still wouldn’t want to live anywhere else."

In October, resident councillor, James Bensly said the amount of material that had been lost was "unreal," calling Beach Road a "road to nowhere".

