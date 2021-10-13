Gorleston boxer wins 'comfortable' first pro bout

Published: 12:00 PM October 13, 2021

A boxer from Gorleston has won his first professional boxing fight at London's York Hall.

Henri Potter said he secured a "comfortable" win over his heavier opponent Fonz Alexander, cheered on by around 100 fans from his home town who "raised the roof".

The 24-year-old said he was "buzzing" after his win on Saturday which came after four rounds in the ring.

He said a last minute change of opponent who was "better than his record suggested" meant he had to "play it a bit smarter."

"I won the first three rounds pretty comfortably and in the last round I played it simple when I was told the only way I could lose was if I got knocked out," he said.

He went on to lose the last round, but won overall on decision.

He was described on the night as "very fast and really sharp".

Potter hopes to fight professionally again in December either in London or Norwich.



