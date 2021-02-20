Three-year-old's 'epic effort' in half-term walking challenge

Published: 10:57 AM February 20, 2021

Three-year-old Henry Humphrey walked more than 34 miles over the February half-term. - Credit: Angela Humphrey

A three-year-old has conquered a fundraising challenge by walking almost 10 miles more than a marathon over half-term.

Pupils at Blofield Preschool have been taking on their annual Welly Waddle this week to raise funds, with Henry Humphrey rising to the call.

Henry has averaged around five miles a day to take his tally to 34.5 miles walked over half-term, raising more than £200 in the process.

Philip, Henry and Angela Humphrey taking on Blofield Preschool's Welly Waddle challenge. - Credit: Angela Humphrey

Proud mum Angela Humphrey said: "He has embraced this challenge with gusto despite snowy, icy and muddy weather conditions.

"Given his age and the weather he has faced, I've been blown away by this achievement and I am very proud of him. It was an epic effort.

You may also want to watch:

"We are fundraising for a new outside space for the preschool, so all the children can enjoy time with nature."

As well as raising key funds, the challenge has proved a valuable learning experience for the youngster.

Mrs Humphrey said: "Most of our routes have taken us off into the local villages to visit Strumpshaw RSPB and we have really enjoyed exploring the local countryside.

"We've seen two red kites, deer and, from a distance, alpaca farmed locally.

"Henry has learnt to follow tracks and recognise deer and dog tracks and has seen the local sugar beet harvest being taken in, so it's been a great learning experience for him as well as building resilience.

Three-year-old Henry Humphrey walked more than 34 miles over the February half-term. - Credit: Angela Humphrey

"He enjoys time outside regularly and loves walking, and this has also been wonderful for me as it's got me out of the 'lockdown funk' and back walking again.

"I'm sure we will be doing longer walks now regularly as a family, now we know we all can."

The Welly Waddle, over the February half-term, attempted to collectively walk the distance from the preschool to Buckingham Palace - a journey of 125 miles.

Henry and Angela Humphrey. - Credit: Angela Humphrey

This year, to follow social distancing guidelines, all families are walking alone, rather than on a predetermined route around the village.

All funds raised will go back into the preschool to buy toys and equipment for the children.

For more information, or to donate, go to the Village Welly Waddle Facebook page.