Three-year-old's 'epic effort' in half-term walking challenge
- Credit: Angela Humphrey
A three-year-old has conquered a fundraising challenge by walking almost 10 miles more than a marathon over half-term.
Pupils at Blofield Preschool have been taking on their annual Welly Waddle this week to raise funds, with Henry Humphrey rising to the call.
Henry has averaged around five miles a day to take his tally to 34.5 miles walked over half-term, raising more than £200 in the process.
Proud mum Angela Humphrey said: "He has embraced this challenge with gusto despite snowy, icy and muddy weather conditions.
"Given his age and the weather he has faced, I've been blown away by this achievement and I am very proud of him. It was an epic effort.
You may also want to watch:
"We are fundraising for a new outside space for the preschool, so all the children can enjoy time with nature."
As well as raising key funds, the challenge has proved a valuable learning experience for the youngster.
Most Read
- 1 Pair of 'long-time' cocaine dealers sent to jail
- 2 'I loved my house' - Properties days away from demolition for new bridge
- 3 Message in a bottle full of post-Covid wishes washes up on Norfolk beach
- 4 'An absolute no-no': Warning over people digging into dunes
- 5 Hospital pays £25,000 damages and £14,000 costs over patient's death
- 6 Care home bid for seaside bungalow
- 7 Exhibits including Nelson's hair face uncertain future as museum emptied
- 8 Norfolk patients offered Covid jabs in Brighton
- 9 Council announces revised date for green bin collection
- 10 Shipwreck exposed by erosion on Norfolk beach
Mrs Humphrey said: "Most of our routes have taken us off into the local villages to visit Strumpshaw RSPB and we have really enjoyed exploring the local countryside.
"We've seen two red kites, deer and, from a distance, alpaca farmed locally.
"Henry has learnt to follow tracks and recognise deer and dog tracks and has seen the local sugar beet harvest being taken in, so it's been a great learning experience for him as well as building resilience.
"He enjoys time outside regularly and loves walking, and this has also been wonderful for me as it's got me out of the 'lockdown funk' and back walking again.
"I'm sure we will be doing longer walks now regularly as a family, now we know we all can."
The Welly Waddle, over the February half-term, attempted to collectively walk the distance from the preschool to Buckingham Palace - a journey of 125 miles.
This year, to follow social distancing guidelines, all families are walking alone, rather than on a predetermined route around the village.
All funds raised will go back into the preschool to buy toys and equipment for the children.
For more information, or to donate, go to the Village Welly Waddle Facebook page.