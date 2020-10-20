Man charged after heroin worth £1,000 seized from car
PUBLISHED: 14:26 20 October 2020 | UPDATED: 14:26 20 October 2020
A man from Great Yarmouth has been charged after heroin worth more than £1,000 was seized from a car.
Enquiries led officers from the Operation Moonshot team to stop a Vauxhall Insignia on the A47 Acle Straight in the early hours of Monday morning (October 19).
The driver and passenger were arrested on suspicion of drug offences and taken to Great Yarmouth police station for questioning.
The driver, a 37-year-old man, was questioned and released under investigation while enquiries continue.
The passenger, a 36-year-old man, was found in possession of a large quantity of heroin and later charged with possession of a Class A drugs with intent to supply.
Luis Vaz, of King Street, Great Yarmouth, was remanded in police custody and appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court via video link on Tuesday morning (October 20) where he was released on bail with curfew conditions to appear at Norwich Crown Court on November 17.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Great Yarmouth Mercury. Click the link in the orange box above for details.
Comments have been disabled on this article.