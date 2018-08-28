Plan for new development in Norfolk village receives mixed reaction

Plans to replace the former Herondale respite care home in Acle with a larger development of 58 rooms have been discussed by the local parish council. Picture: James Bass (C) Archant Norfolk 2013

A plan for a housing-with-care building in a Norfolk village has been met with both support and concern by the parish council there.

Norfolk County Council is proposing to replace the former Herondale Respite care centre in Acle with a block of 58 flats for people over 55-years-old.

According to the draft plans, which have not yet been submitted for planning permission, there is provision for 40 car park spaces and 10 disabled spaces.

The local parish council supports the idea in principle, noting it is a “good location and a good use of the site”.

However, the councillors have concerns that all parking - for residents, staff and visitors - must be contained within the site itself as the adjacent carparks at the recreation centre, medical centre and library are all already well used and often full.

Councillors have already spoken to Norse Care and Saffron Housing, the proposed developers, about the need to consider the impact on neighbouring properties, several of which are bungalows.

Norse Care has promised a public event to display plans for the site after the proposal has been further developed.