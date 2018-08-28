Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Plan for new development in Norfolk village receives mixed reaction

PUBLISHED: 10:59 05 February 2019 | UPDATED: 11:40 05 February 2019

Plans to replace the former Herondale respite care home in Acle with a larger development of 58 rooms have been discussed by the local parish council. Picture: James Bass

Plans to replace the former Herondale respite care home in Acle with a larger development of 58 rooms have been discussed by the local parish council. Picture: James Bass

(C) Archant Norfolk 2013

A plan for a housing-with-care building in a Norfolk village has been met with both support and concern by the parish council there.

Norfolk County Council is proposing to replace the former Herondale Respite care centre in Acle with a block of 58 flats for people over 55-years-old.

According to the draft plans, which have not yet been submitted for planning permission, there is provision for 40 car park spaces and 10 disabled spaces.

The local parish council supports the idea in principle, noting it is a “good location and a good use of the site”.

However, the councillors have concerns that all parking - for residents, staff and visitors - must be contained within the site itself as the adjacent carparks at the recreation centre, medical centre and library are all already well used and often full.

Councillors have already spoken to Norse Care and Saffron Housing, the proposed developers, about the need to consider the impact on neighbouring properties, several of which are bungalows.

Norse Care has promised a public event to display plans for the site after the proposal has been further developed.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

A47 reopened after hour-long delays and queues stretching nearly 10 miles

Both lanes on the A47 Norwich Southern Bypass have been closed following a crash. Picture: Archant

Norfolk academy tells student hair is too short - after telling him to get it cut

Jonathan Soares, 16, has been in isolation at GY Charter Academy because of his haircut. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Teenager sexually assaulted in taxi

Two women left the taxi at Lowestoft Library. Picture: Nick Butcher

Barclays to close branch in Norfolk town

The Barclays Bank branch in Acle will close on May 17.

‘It has taken the heart out of the town’ - Last bank in Norfolk town set to close

The branch of Barclays Bank in Acle which will close on May 17, leaving no banks in the town of more than 2000 people.

Most Read

A47 reopened after hour-long delays and queues stretching nearly 10 miles

#includeImage($article, 225)

Norfolk academy tells student hair is too short - after telling him to get it cut

#includeImage($article, 225)

Teenager sexually assaulted in taxi

#includeImage($article, 225)

Barclays to close branch in Norfolk town

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘It has taken the heart out of the town’ - Last bank in Norfolk town set to close

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

‘The school’s decision is just ridiculous’ - Great Yarmouth reacts to ‘meet me at McDonald’s’ hairstyle fallout

Tasha, Cheryl and Alex thought Jonathan Soares' hair was acceptable.

Plan for new development in Norfolk village receives mixed reaction

Plans to replace the former Herondale respite care home in Acle with a larger development of 58 rooms have been discussed by the local parish council. Picture: James Bass

‘The plans are really exciting’ - much loved cat cafe set for permanent home

Plans have been submitted to open a cat cafe in Great Yarmouth. Co-founder of Darling Darlings cat lounge Paris Miller with Teddy the therapy cat. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Norfolk academy tells student hair is too short - after telling him to get it cut

Jonathan Soares, 16, has been in isolation at GY Charter Academy because of his haircut. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Drug dealers targeting ‘Norfolk’s children’ in new tactic

Police during an Operation Gravity drugs raid. Operation Gravity is Norfolk Police's response to county lines drug dealing. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists