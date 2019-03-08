Council will not fund giant sculpture planned for A47 roundabout

From left, Carl Smith, Great Yarmouth Borough Council leader, with Paul Patterson, designer of the sculpture, and Hugh Sturzaker, chairman of the civic society. Picture: Jamie Honeywood Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

The leader of a Norfolk council has assured residents the authority will not put any money towards the development of a giant sculpture which is planned for the A47 roundabout in Great Yarmouth.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

People travelling to and from Great Yarmouth could soon be passing a giant Herring of the East sculpture, being compared in impact and scale to Antony Gormley's Angel of the North Picture: Paul Patterson People travelling to and from Great Yarmouth could soon be passing a giant Herring of the East sculpture, being compared in impact and scale to Antony Gormley's Angel of the North Picture: Paul Patterson

Plans for the 'Herring of the East' sculpture were revealed last month, with the project expected to cost between £60,000 and £100,000.

At a meeting of Great Yarmouth's full council, at the Town Hall on Thursday, November 7, council leader, Carl Smith, was asked by a member of the public about the proposed structure.

Although Mr Smith said he supported the plans, he stressed the council would not put any money towards creating the structure.

Paul Patterson, designer, with his scale model of the proposed ‘Silver Herring’ sculpture. Picture: Jamie Honeywood Paul Patterson, designer, with his scale model of the proposed ‘Silver Herring’ sculpture. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

He said: "I can assure you the council will not be funding any sculpture.

"It will need to be privately funded."

Designer of the sculpture, Paul Patterson, from Ormesby St Margaret, took inspiration from the town's proud fishing heritage and said he hopes the eight-metre-tall silver herring will provide an impressive welcome for people coming into Great Yarmouth.

People travelling to and from Great Yarmouth could soon be passing a giant Herring of the East sculpture, being compared in impact and scale to Antony Gormley's Angel of the North Picture: Paul Patterson People travelling to and from Great Yarmouth could soon be passing a giant Herring of the East sculpture, being compared in impact and scale to Antony Gormley's Angel of the North Picture: Paul Patterson

Mr Patterson admitted there were still a number of obstacles to overcome for the plans to get the green light at the Vauxhall roundabout.

You may also want to watch: