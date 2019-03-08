Sign warning Norfolk road unsuitable for HGVs knocked down by HGV, councillor says

A sign on Church Lane in Belton advising that the narrow road is not suitable for HGVs was knocked down by a HGV, a member of the local parish council, Ken Botwright, has said. Archant

A sign on a Norfolk road warning HGVs against driving there has been knocked down by a lorry, a local councillor has said.

The sign on Church Lane in Belton warns that the narrow country road is “unsuitable for HGVs”.

But it is now lying flat, damaged and twisted in the ditch.

Ken Botwright, member of Belton Parish Council, has pinned the blame on a HGV.

“The force required to completely unearth the sign indicates a HGV,” the councillor said.

Belton Parish Council is concerned about HGVs using Church Lane. Belton Parish Council is concerned about HGVs using Church Lane.

He added that the sign’s damage was “at a height way above that of a car and therefore must have been a HGV”.

“HGVs are knocking down the signs, which is ironic”, he said.

The parish council will air its concerns next Monday (March 11) at a parish liaison meeting at Great Yarmouth Borough Council.

Mr Botwright said that Cherry Lane in Browston, another narrow road, also experiences unsuitable HGV traffic.