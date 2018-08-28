Flood alerts issued as river levels remain high after winter surge

Flood alerts are still in place after this week’s winter surge caused rivers to swell.

The east coast was affected by high tides and northerly winds which whipped up storm conditions leading to dramatic scenes at the region’s beaches.

A string of high level warnings have been dropped but three alerts remain in place with the Environment Agency saying water levels are expected to remain high through today, Thursday.

The three alerts cover the Bure, Ant and Thurne rivers, the Waveney from Ellingham to Breydon Water, and the River Yare from Thorpe St Andrew to Breydon Water.

In the last 24 hours the agency has lifted nine flood warnings covering the North Sea coast from Whitby to Bawdsey.

Brundall, Cantley and Reedham were considered at high risk of flooding although the impact was reportedly limited.

Images of high water and flooding were widely shared on social media spanning Gorleston, Pakefield, Walcott and Great Yarmouth.

Vulnerable stretches of coast at Winterton, Hemsby, and Hopton took a pounding with some areas reported the biggest waves for 20 years crashing into soft, sandy cliffs.

Continuing high water levels are said to be due to “tide-locking” where water struggles to escape the rivers at low tide as normal.

The three alerts - meaning minor flooding is possible - are the only ones in place in the UK.

People are being warned that flood water is dangerous and not to put themselves or others at risk.