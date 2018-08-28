Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Flood alerts issued as river levels remain high after winter surge

PUBLISHED: 09:45 10 January 2019

Flood alerts are still in place after this week’s winter surge caused rivers to swell.

The east coast was affected by high tides and northerly winds which whipped up storm conditions leading to dramatic scenes at the region’s beaches.

A string of high level warnings have been dropped but three alerts remain in place with the Environment Agency saying water levels are expected to remain high through today, Thursday.

The three alerts cover the Bure, Ant and Thurne rivers, the Waveney from Ellingham to Breydon Water, and the River Yare from Thorpe St Andrew to Breydon Water.

In the last 24 hours the agency has lifted nine flood warnings covering the North Sea coast from Whitby to Bawdsey.

Brundall, Cantley and Reedham were considered at high risk of flooding although the impact was reportedly limited.

Images of high water and flooding were widely shared on social media spanning Gorleston, Pakefield, Walcott and Great Yarmouth.

Vulnerable stretches of coast at Winterton, Hemsby, and Hopton took a pounding with some areas reported the biggest waves for 20 years crashing into soft, sandy cliffs.

Continuing high water levels are said to be due to “tide-locking” where water struggles to escape the rivers at low tide as normal.

The three alerts - meaning minor flooding is possible - are the only ones in place in the UK.

People are being warned that flood water is dangerous and not to put themselves or others at risk.

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Dramatic scenes at Hemsby and Scratby as tides tear in to coast

There was little space for dog walkers at Scratby this morning Picture: Liz Coates

Police called after clothes rail falls on customers at Asda store

The Asda store in Great Yarmouth. Picture: James Bass

Mystery surrounds future of popular American diner

The Yankee Traveller in Great Yarmouth has been closed this weekend with neighbours and businesses not knowing why it is not open. Picture: Joe Norton

Winds to whip up overnight and flood warnings remain for Broads villages and A47

A flood warning has been issued for riverside properties along the tidal River Yare including Cantley, Brundall and Reedham, signified by the area in red.

Reader pictures show extent of flooding in Great Yarmouth area

High tides and strong winds battered the Scratby coast on Tuesday. Picture: Liz Coates

Most Read

Town closing in on deals for attacking duo Pilkington and Quaner

#includeImage($article, 225)

Three restaurants to shut their doors in the Sudbury area

#includeImage($article, 225)

Decapitated skeletons found during archaeological dig in Suffolk

#includeImage($article, 225)

Man dies after crash on Suffolk road

#includeImage($article, 225)

Woman dies after serious A14 crash at Copdock

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

Flood alerts issued as river levels remain high after winter surge

John Lewis, M&S and Debenhams reveal dismal trading updates, with one looking to axe staff bonus

John Lewis may axe its staff annual bonus Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘Heartbreaking’ scenes at Winterton as village is among hardest hit by storm

Wild weather at Winterton as seen from the car park looking down at the tank traps Picture: Liz Coates

Bus driver spotted going straight through red light

A bus driver went through a red light in Gorleston. Picture: Matthew Usher.

‘This is an important milestone ‘: Contractor revealed for Great Yarmouth’s third river crossing

Illustrative design to show one of the opening mechanisms being considered for the third river crossing in Great Yarmouth. Photo: Norfolk County Council
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists