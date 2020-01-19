Search

Advanced search

Bridge on A47 to close for maintenance work

PUBLISHED: 10:15 19 January 2020 | UPDATED: 10:15 19 January 2020

Breydon Bridge in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Archant

Breydon Bridge in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Archant

Archant

A bridge carrying the A47 across the River Yare will close for eight nights for maintenance work.

The job, organised by Highways England, will begin on the Breydon Bridge, which links Great Yarmouth with Gorleston and Lowestoft, on January 20.

It involves improving the carriageway surface and replacing road studs, markings and expansion points.

The road will close to traffic between 8pm and 6am on weeknights.

Traffic control measures will be put in place, with northbound motorists diverted via the A1243/Pasteur Road, B1141/North Quay and A149/Acle New Road before rejoining the dual carriageway at the Vauxhall roundabout.

Drivers heading south will be diverted via the A149/Acle New Road, Fuller's Hill, Priory Plain, Temple Road, Alexandra Road, Yarmouth Way, A1243/South Quay and Pasteur Road before rejoining the A47 at the Gapton Hall roundabout.

Breydon Bridge was built in 1985, replacing the former railway Breydon Viaduct which was closed in 1953 and demolished by 1963.

You may also want to watch:

Most Read

First look at what town’s £3.5m Market Place will look like

A redevelopment of Great Yarmouth's historic Market Place is a key part of the borough council's vision to regenerate the town centre Picture: GYBC

‘Nothing frozen except peas’ - Family who closed popular bar move business to new venue

Burgh Hall is now being run by the Southey family, who had been running the Kingfisher Bar and Restaurant in Burgh Castle. Picture: Daniel Hickey.

Multi-agency swoop on string of town centre shops

A multi-agency operation focused on King Street in Great Yarmouth uncovered around 17,500 illegal cigarettes Picture: Liz Coates

Thousands of illegal cigarettes and alcohol seized in raids in Great Yarmouth and Norwich

More than 17,000 cigarettes and approximately £10,000 of alcohol have been seized following a multi-agency operation in Norfolk Picture: ERSOU

‘It’s been seven years‘ - Relief as council house refurbishment begins

Somerton Parish Council is concerned about the long delays in refurbishing a council house on Horsey Road. Picture: Somerton Parish Council.

Most Read

First look at what town’s £3.5m Market Place will look like

A redevelopment of Great Yarmouth's historic Market Place is a key part of the borough council's vision to regenerate the town centre Picture: GYBC

‘Nothing frozen except peas’ - Family who closed popular bar move business to new venue

Burgh Hall is now being run by the Southey family, who had been running the Kingfisher Bar and Restaurant in Burgh Castle. Picture: Daniel Hickey.

Multi-agency swoop on string of town centre shops

A multi-agency operation focused on King Street in Great Yarmouth uncovered around 17,500 illegal cigarettes Picture: Liz Coates

Thousands of illegal cigarettes and alcohol seized in raids in Great Yarmouth and Norwich

More than 17,000 cigarettes and approximately £10,000 of alcohol have been seized following a multi-agency operation in Norfolk Picture: ERSOU

‘It’s been seven years‘ - Relief as council house refurbishment begins

Somerton Parish Council is concerned about the long delays in refurbishing a council house on Horsey Road. Picture: Somerton Parish Council.

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

Bridge on A47 to close for maintenance work

Breydon Bridge in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Archant

9 places you can see snowdrops in Norfolk

There are plenty of places to see snowdrops in Norfolk this year. Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto/Bego Amaré

Life-saving volunteers take part in gruelling coastal walk

Some of the volunteers who will take part in the three-day trek around the Norfolk coast. Picture: NARS.

‘Do you need towing out?’ - Woman’s gratitude after men help her from flooded road

Karen Bevan, 56, from Hemsby, got stuck on a flooded and damaged road between the B1152 and the A1064, near Billockby, while driving from Martham towards Norwich on January 14. Picture: Karen Bevan.

‘It’s been seven years‘ - Relief as council house refurbishment begins

Somerton Parish Council is concerned about the long delays in refurbishing a council house on Horsey Road. Picture: Somerton Parish Council.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists