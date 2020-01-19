Bridge on A47 to close for maintenance work

A bridge carrying the A47 across the River Yare will close for eight nights for maintenance work.

The job, organised by Highways England, will begin on the Breydon Bridge, which links Great Yarmouth with Gorleston and Lowestoft, on January 20.

It involves improving the carriageway surface and replacing road studs, markings and expansion points.

The road will close to traffic between 8pm and 6am on weeknights.

Traffic control measures will be put in place, with northbound motorists diverted via the A1243/Pasteur Road, B1141/North Quay and A149/Acle New Road before rejoining the dual carriageway at the Vauxhall roundabout.

Drivers heading south will be diverted via the A149/Acle New Road, Fuller's Hill, Priory Plain, Temple Road, Alexandra Road, Yarmouth Way, A1243/South Quay and Pasteur Road before rejoining the A47 at the Gapton Hall roundabout.

Breydon Bridge was built in 1985, replacing the former railway Breydon Viaduct which was closed in 1953 and demolished by 1963.

