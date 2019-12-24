Road closures planned for A47 and A143 maintenance work

Motorists will face five weeks of diversions while maintenance work is carried out on the A47 and A143.

Highways England will be carrying out the work along Beccles Road and Shrublands Way in Gorleston, with the job planned to start on January 20.

The project will include traffic signal replacement, resurfacing, installation of ducting, road signs and pedestrian guardrails, as well as refreshment of road markings and studs.

A series of traffic management measures including road closures and diversions will be put into place.

These are:

- Full closure of the A47/A143 on and off slips and the Shrublands Way/A143 junction and two-way traffic lights and lane closures of the A143 at Beccles Road/Shrublands Way junction from January 20 to February 25.

- Full closure of the A143 at Beccles Road/Shrublands Way junction from February 20 to February 25 between 9am and 3pm Mondays to Saturdays and between 7am and 5pm on Sunday.

A diversion for northbound motorists is along the B1534/Beaufort Way, A47, B1370, Beccles Road and William Adams Way before rejoiing the A47 northbound at the Harfreys roundabout.

Southbound traffic is advised to follow the diversion in reverse.

The diversions are expected to add approximately 10 to 15 minutes to the usual route.

Highways England has said: "These road improvements are necessary to maintain the strategic road network along the A47.

"This will add benefits such as a better road surface, safety improvements and an improved journey.

"We are aware the affect traffic disruption has on our customers and the local community and will only be diverting traffic onto local roads when absolutely necessary.

"Where we do need to close the A47 and divert traffic we closely consult with the local authority to agree the most appropriate route and timings."

The stretch of the A47 between the Beaufort Way and Hopton roundabouts was shut for four weeks in November, creating a mammoth diversion of 50 minutes for motorists as they had to take a 28 mile route to avoid a 1.3 mile road closure.

At the time a takeaway blocked by roadworks from using its fastest delivery route had to shut early.