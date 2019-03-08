Search

Motorists face diversions as section of A47 shut for roadworks

PUBLISHED: 10:27 02 September 2019 | UPDATED: 10:28 02 September 2019

Motorists will face diversions while Highways England carries out works on the A47 and A143 intersection in Gorleston. Picture: Google Maps.

Archant

Drivers have been warned of road closures and diversions on the A47.

Highways England is planning work including resurfacing, traffic signal replacement and refreshment of road markings on Beccles Road and Shrublands Way in Gorleston.

The work is scheduled to begin on September 9 and will take approximately six weeks.

From September 9 to October 15, there will be a full closure of the A47/A143 on and off slip roads and the Shrublands Way/A143 junction.

There will also be two-way traffic light and lane closures on the A143 Beccles Road and Shrublands Way junction.

The same junction will be fully closed from October 2 to October 9 between 8pm and 6am on weekdays.

For northbound motorists, the diversion begins at B1534/Beaufort Way and continues along the A47, B1370, Beccles Road and William Adams Way before rejoining the A47 at Harfreys roundabout.

Southbound traffic will follow the route in reverse.

The diversions are expected to add approximately five to ten minutes to the usual route.

