Roadworks postponed until next year

Motorists will face diversions while Highways England has postponed works on the A47 and A143 intersection in Gorleston. Picture: Google Maps. Archant

Roadworks scheduled to begin this week have been postponed until next year.

Highways England had planned resurfacing, traffic signal replacement and refreshment of road markings on Beccles Road and Shrublands Way in Gorleston to begin on Monday (September 9).

It was to take approximately six weeks.

But the town's residents have received a letter from the company stating it now expects the work to take place early next year.

"Due to other works taking place in the area, we have had to cancel the scheme for the time being," the letter says.

The work, when it commences, will result in road closures and diversions of at least ten minutes.

