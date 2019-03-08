Persistent flooding on A47 sliproad caused by vegetation growth

Beighton Road, where it joins the A47 outside Acle. The road has flooded. Archant

Several years of vegetation growth has caused persistent flooding on a Norfolk road.

The Beighton Road is a sliproad joining the A47 outside Acle.

After flooding last week, Highways England, the organisation responsible for the carriageway’s maintenance, has said that several years of vegetation growth has “exacerbated the drainage issue”.

The drainage channels are now covered, and vegetation growth is stopping the ability to under take minor maintenance.

Residents of the area have said that whenever it rains the road floods.

Highways England said that work to cut back the vegetation and fix the drainage issue is scheduled for late April and early May.

“In the meantime we’ll be carrying out increased inspections when it rains to ensure the water does not get onto the carriageway,” the organisation said. The road was flooded again on Wednesday morning (March 6).

