Hire boat gets trapped under Broads bridge

PUBLISHED: 14:39 02 October 2020 | UPDATED: 15:11 02 October 2020

Herbert Woods' webcam shows the boat trapped under Potter Heigham bridge this morning. Photo: Herbert Woods webcam (https://www.herbertwoods.co.uk/norfolk-broads/webcam/)

Archant

A hire boat got trapped under a Broads’ bridge after high tides gave it little room for manoeuvre.

A Martham hire boat became stuck under Potter Heigham Bridge at around 8am on Friday morning - and was freed half an hour later.

The Broads’ Authority confirmed that the scene was completely clear by 9am - and the boat was on its way to Martham.

Herbert Woods’ live-streamed webcam caught the entire incident on video - with one of their own grounds officers, John Brunning, leading the effort to pull the boat to safety with one of Herbert Woods’ own tow boats.

Paul Rice, who runs Broads’ Watch, said that people should “watch out” for high water levels today as the tide remains “locked in”.

“There’s not much room to get under Potter Heigham bridge at all today, and if your boat is over five foot high, I wouldn’t go anywhere near it”, he said.

In a statement, the Broads’ Authority reminded people to check tide tables and gauge boards next to bridges.

