Two people rescued after hire boat runs aground

Owen Sennitt

Published: 3:00 PM June 14, 2022
Two people were rescued from a hire cruiser after it ran aground near Breydon Bridge off the Great Yarmouth coast

Two people were rescued from a hire cruiser after it ran aground near Breydon Bridge off Great Yarmouth - Credit: Great Yarmouth and Gorleston Lifeboat

Two people have been rescued after a hire boat ran aground off Great Yarmouth.

The coastguard were called after the boat got stuck near Breydon Bridge on Tuesday, June 14, at about noon.

The boat had run aground outside the main channel and was impossible to reach by the Great Yarmouth and Gorleston lifeboat

The boat had run aground outside the main channel - Credit: Great Yarmouth and Gorleston lifeboat

The rented vessel had run aground outside of the main channel making it impossible for the Great Yarmouth lifeboat to reach it. 

The Hemsby Broads Rescue team's boat has a shallower hull and they were called to help. 

The lifeboat crews successfully brought the two casualties to safety

The lifeboat crews successfully brought the two casualties to safety - Credit: Great Yarmouth and Gorleston Lifeboat

Two people were rescued from the boat by the Hemsby team and one was transferred to the care of the Great Yarmouth lifeboat crew.

Both casualties were then taken to the yacht station where they were met by Gorleston Coastguard.


