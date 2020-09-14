New design for market following concerns over impact

The design for Great Yarmouth's new covered market is being described as 'architecturally strikiing' Picture: GYBC Archant

The £3.5m redevelopment of Great Yarmouth’s six-day marketplace could take another step forward this week as the plan is discussed by the borough council.

An image showing the inside of the new Market Place which is much more spacious allowing for stall-holder tables and chairs Picture: GYBC An image showing the inside of the new Market Place which is much more spacious allowing for stall-holder tables and chairs Picture: GYBC

A report to the authority’s development control committee, meeting on Wednesday (September 16), states architects have redrafted the plans following consultation with Historic England, which had raised concerns over the impact of the original design on the character of the Market Place.

The new wood and steel structure, home to 30 stall holders, will be built slightly north of the current location - and the report states the adjustments would “better reflect the buildings that surround the market”.

This is after Historic England had said the proposal could “significantly change the character of the Market Place and the appreciation of this important space”.

Each stall will have its own steel canopy for shelter and security and overall the building will be higher, while seating and open space for pop-ups and displays are included in the blueprint.

Great Yarmouth market Picture: Great Yarmouth BID Great Yarmouth market Picture: Great Yarmouth BID

Consultation has also drawn responses from market traders concerned about loss of business while the renovation goes ahead and they continue to deal with the effects to the coronavirus restrictions.

There are also concerns regarding the location of where the two-day market is to be relocated.

Another response states proposal is a “one size fits all solution which destroys the community feel and creates a sterile environment”.

Planning officers say the plan would form a “central and vibrant part of the economic and visual enhancement of the town centre compatible with its historic surrounds is aimed at creating a more pleasing retail environment for both customers and retailers”.

A redevelopment of Great Yarmouth's historic Market Place is a key part of the borough council's vision to regenerate the town centre Picture: GYBC A redevelopment of Great Yarmouth's historic Market Place is a key part of the borough council's vision to regenerate the town centre Picture: GYBC

According to the documents the town’s Market Place is one of the largest in Britain with a history dating back more than 800 years, while the existing covered market was opened in 1992 with a 25-year lifetime.

The report states the roof canopy is “in a poor condition”.

Planning officials recommend that councillors approve the plan subject to consideration of the new design.