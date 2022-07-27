£10,000 grant to explore working class migration in Great Yarmouth

The Reprezent Project has a proven track record of telling stories in art. The collective, along with Great Yarmouth's Preservation Trust, has been awarded £10,000 for its Working from Home project about migration. - Credit: Reprezent Project

A £10,000 grant is being used to "unlock untold local stories" about working class migration to Great Yarmouth.

Historic England is funding 57 projects across the country, including four in the East of England, through its Everyday Heritage Grants: Celebrating Working Class Histories.

The scheme is said to focus on heritage that links people to "overlooked historic places" with a particular interest in recognising and celebrating working class histories.

A mural in King Street, Great Yarmouth, telling the story of Sarah Martin, a philanthropist and prison visitor in the 19th century. The Reprezent Project has turned the town into a street art gallery and is planning a new mural about migration thanks to Historic England funding. - Credit: Reprezent Project

In Great Yarmouth working class migration will be explored in Working from Home, a partnership project by Great Yarmouth Preservation Trust and the Reprezent Project.

The project will deliver poetry workshops, a large-scale street mural, and a photographic series recording the working-class migration, contrasted with photographs of participants’ place of origin and arrival in the town.

Duncan Wilson, chief executive of Historic England, said: “The histories of castles and great houses and their inhabitants are well documented, but we know far less about our everyday heritage."































