Historical clock restored after sitting in cellar for 60 years
A 280-year-old clock which was last restored in the time of King George V is set to be brought back to its best once more.
The clock has been restored by John Lindsay, the owner of Clippesby Hall near Great Yarmouth and is now a centrepiece of the Hall's new bar and café BASECAMP.
The clock was made by watchmaker John Juler from North Walsham and it was presented to the town in 1856 with a minute hand and bell added.
It was then replaced by a new eight day chiming clock to commemorate Queen Victoria’s Diamond Jubilee.
A new clock tower was made for the stables Earlham Hall and the clock was restored to commemorate the coronation of King George V and Queen Mary on June 22, 1911.
In 1939 it was brought to Clippesby Hall to the stables but when they were converted into holiday accommodation and access to the clock was no longer possible.
But now this restoration means visitors to Clippesby Hall will be able to enjoy the new attraction for when BASECAMP opens on May 17.
