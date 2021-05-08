News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News

Historical clock restored after sitting in cellar for 60 years

Author Picture Icon

Jasper King

Published: 1:14 PM May 8, 2021   
clock

The restored clock at BASECAMP café Clippesby Hall. - Credit: Clippesby Hall

A 280-year-old clock which was last restored in the time of King George V is set to be brought back to its best once more.

The clock has been restored by John Lindsay, the owner of Clippesby Hall near Great Yarmouth and is now a centrepiece of the Hall's new bar and café BASECAMP.

bell

It had been sitting in the cellar for over 60 years. - Credit: Clippesby Hall

The clock was made by watchmaker John Juler from North Walsham and it was presented to the town in 1856 with a minute hand and bell added.

It was then replaced by a new eight day chiming clock to commemorate Queen Victoria’s Diamond Jubilee.

clock

The clock originally pictured in North Walsham market place. - Credit: Clippesby Hall

A new clock tower was made for the stables Earlham Hall and the clock was restored to commemorate the coronation of King George V and Queen Mary on June 22, 1911.

You may also want to watch:

In 1939 it was brought to Clippesby Hall to the stables but when they were converted into holiday accommodation and access to the clock was no longer possible.

But now this restoration means visitors to Clippesby Hall will be able to enjoy the new attraction for when BASECAMP opens on  May 17.

Most Read

  1. 1 Drone photo shows £26m seafront leisure centre taking shape
  2. 2 Norfolk and Suffolk Election 2021: Low turnout in Great Yarmouth
  3. 3 'Water runs down the walls' - Woman, 65, hits out at mouldy council flat
  1. 4 What's opening in Great Yarmouth from May 17?
  2. 5 Norfolk and Suffolk Elections 2021: LIVE Results
  3. 6 Buy a B&B as nine for sale in 'boom year' for budget hotels
  4. 7 Man jailed after abducting 14-year-old girl
  5. 8 Covid jab centre receives additional vaccination stocks
  6. 9 Man charged with having more than 220,000 indecent images of children
  7. 10 Man dies after being found unresponsive in car at retail park
Great Yarmouth News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The Empire Great Yarmouth seafront

Seafront Empire re-opening as music and street food venue

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
Let us know your thoughts on Great Yarmouth by completing our survey. Picture: James Bass

Two Yarmouth venues warned over Covid breaches

James Weeds

Author Picture Icon
Howard Shepherdson wearing a bow tie

Tributes to high street mechanic known as a 'local legend'

James Weeds

Author Picture Icon
Buddy's booze bid Great Yarmouth

Seaside cafe bidding to sell alcohol to 'enhance dining experience'

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus