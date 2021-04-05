Hit Hippodrome show goes online this Easter holiday

Published: 3:59 PM April 5, 2021

The Pirates Live show has moved online because of the Covid lockdown. - Credit: Hippodrome Circus

A popular Hippodrome show can now be watched online after the Covid pandemic forced the cancellation of the live show.

The hit show Pirates Live is a 75-minute film, which has captured the Hippodrome’s unique circus-theatre hybrid show with cinema style shots and a new cast.

it is an all-new version and has Captain Jack Hawkseye and Pirate Johnny played by family favourites Jack Jay and Johnny Mac battling the evil pirate Blackeye played by James Franklin trying to invade the Port of Great Yarmouth and steal its precious treasure.

Jack Jay, producer and director at the Hippodrome, says online shows have been a lifeline for arts venues. - Credit: www.streetviewmarketing.co.uk

Producer and director at the hippodrome Jack Jay revealed shows like these will help the venue get back to full swing in May.

He said: "Right now, we have a series of online Easter events that we would encourage people to buy tickets for.

"We are always so well supported by our audiences and online ticket sales and now we need our audiences more than ever."

The show is available to buy and pre-order online here and the film is available to stream.