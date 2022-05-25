Drone shots show British warship anchored off Yarmouth ahead of Jubilee
- Credit: Luke Martin Photography
A Royal Navy patrol ship is sitting off Great Yarmouth on its way to take centre stage in Jubilee celebrations.
HMS Tyne is used for fishing patrols and keeps an eye on foreign vessels in British waters.
She is one of the Navy's busiest ships.
A Navy spokesman confirmed she was on a routine fishery protection patrol in the North Sea after visiting Tilbury.
She is due to make her way up the east coast to visit Tyneside next week for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations, he added.
The ship is based in Portsmouth but affiliated with the borough of North Tyneside.
Drone images shot from Yarmouth beach by Luke Martin at around 7.30pm on Tuesday (May 24) capture the scale of the vessel.
Because she is anchored close to the shore he was able to get some stunning shots as the sun went down.
As of lunchtime on Wednesday May 25 she was still clearly visible opposite the big wheel between the two piers, and drawing some interest from sight-seers and on social media.