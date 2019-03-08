Search

Holiday home conversion bid for seaside cafe

PUBLISHED: 13:39 01 October 2019 | UPDATED: 13:39 01 October 2019

The Seabreeze Cafe in Gorleston has applied to become a holiday let Picture: Google Maps

A coastal cafe is looking to serve the seaside in a new way - as a holiday home.

Hazel Watts who owns the Seabreeze Cafe, in Pier Gardens, Gorleston, wants to convert the ground floor into a one-bedroom holiday let.

The cafe, a stone's throw from the beach and landmark Pavilion Theatre, plans to sweep away the tables and chairs and create a sitting room instead, leading to a kitchen and a bedroom.

Under the scheme the ground floor frontage will be remodelled to match the upstairs.

However, papers submitted to Great Yarmouth Borough Council reveal the proposed change of use has run into opposition from the Environment Agency (EA).

Because the cafe lies in a flood zone the agency has objected unless floors can be raised and a higher refuge created for visitors staying at the property.

It also recommends providing a flood response plan and signing up to the EA's alert system.

The final decision will be made by council planners.

