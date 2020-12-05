Seaside holiday home bid for former Virgin Media hub

Published: 12:21 PM December 5, 2020 Updated: 1:34 PM December 5, 2020

The former Virgin Media hub in Low Road, Winterton, is set to be remodelled as a two-storey holiday home under plans submitted to Great Yarmouth Borough Council. The building is in the centre of the image surrounded by vegetation. - Credit: Google Earth

A bid to transform a redundant telecoms building into a holiday home is in the hands of planners.

The former Virgin Media utility building in Low Road, Winterton, is empty and overgrown, and ripe for a new lease of life, according to papers submitted in support of the bid.

Under the proposals a first floor will be added to the single-storey building which lies outside the village development boundary and is tagged a "windfall" site.

The three bedroom property will also have a terrace and covered parking.

Pictures show a contemporary-style building featuring timber cladding and floor-to-ceiling glass.

A planning statement on behalf of the applicant NorCam Properties says the conversion re-uses an empty building and would be good for the economy in terms using the local workforce to carry out the remodelling, and the spend of those who book to stay.

The building, currently surrounded by overgrown vegetation and protected by security gates, is close to the junction of Empson's Loke and Low Road, a narrow, un-made track.

People have until December 29 to have their say.

