News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News

Seaside holiday home bid for former Virgin Media hub

Author Picture Icon

Liz Coates

Published: 12:21 PM December 5, 2020    Updated: 1:34 PM December 5, 2020
The Virgin Media hub at Winterton

The former Virgin Media hub in Low Road, Winterton, is set to be remodelled as a two-storey holiday home under plans submitted to Great Yarmouth Borough Council. The building is in the centre of the image surrounded by vegetation. - Credit: Google Earth

A bid to transform a redundant telecoms building into a holiday home is in the hands of planners.

The former Virgin Media utility building in Low Road, Winterton, is empty and overgrown, and ripe for a new lease of life, according to papers submitted in support of the bid.

Under the proposals a first floor will be added to the single-storey building which lies outside the village development boundary and is tagged a "windfall" site.

The three bedroom property will also have a terrace and covered parking.

Pictures show a contemporary-style building featuring timber cladding and floor-to-ceiling glass.

You may also want to watch:

A planning statement on behalf of the applicant NorCam Properties says the conversion re-uses an empty building and would be good for the economy in terms using the local workforce to carry out the remodelling, and the spend of those who book to stay.

The building, currently surrounded by overgrown vegetation and protected by security gates, is close to the junction of Empson's Loke and Low Road, a narrow, un-made track.

Most Read

  1. 1 Large police presence in Norfolk village after person dies on boat
  2. 2 Village pub offers 'proper' 1p 'Penne-y Pasta' dish with alcoholic drink
  3. 3 Vanishing village - Satellite images show incredible erosion at Winterton
  1. 4 A 'sad day for the village' as clifftop cafe is demolished
  2. 5 Schools close early for Christmas after outbreak of 11 Covid cases
  3. 6 Virtual Christmas light switch-on brings town 'out of darkness of Covid'
  4. 7 Farm shop expands after huge lockdown sales boom
  5. 8 Police cordon at cafe and beach ahead of demolition
  6. 9 Seaside holiday home bid for former Virgin Media hub
  7. 10 Stubborn swan squares up to traffic in Norfolk village

People have until December 29  to have their say.

To view the plans click the link here.


Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Town in mourning as nightclub owner who 'loved everybody' dies at 49

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon

Video

'An absolute shock' - clifftop cafe closed amid demolition fears

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon

9 Norfolk pubs with heated gardens for mixed households

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon

'Appalling' - bid for flat-pack flats sparks anger on coast

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus