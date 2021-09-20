Telecoms' hub in Winterton set for holiday home use
A controversial bid to convert a redundant telecoms' building in one of east Norfolk's most picturesque villages is set to be decided.
Some 27 people have objected to the bid to remodel the small unit in Low Road into a holiday let, saying "Winterton is overrun."
Planners are due to discuss the proposal on Wednesday (September 22) with officers saying it chimes with policies and should go ahead.
Neighbours, however, have fired off letters saying the unmade road is unsuitable and that the village, famed for its wild dunes and seals, already has its share of holiday accommodation bringing its own problems including litter, dog fouling, and traffic.
One person said: "Winterton is overrun. It does not need anymore holiday makers or holiday let properties."
Another said: "To increase these in number, at this stage, would just add fuel to the fire for many residents."
There was also concern that a "tranquil and peaceful part of the village" would be "subjected to the comings and goings of various holiday groups, some of whom have no respect or consideration for the people who live here".
The meeting is at 6pm at Great Yarmouth Town Hall and online.
