The days when up to 24 trains bought thousands of holiday makers to Great Yarmouth

PUBLISHED: 10:48 18 August 2019 | UPDATED: 10:57 18 August 2019

Great Yarmouth - Railways and Stations Some of the thousands arriving at Vauxhall Station, Great Yarmouth on the special train from Norwich. Dated 1 August 1955 Photograph C7307 Les Gould

Hordes of excited holiday makers arrive at Great Yarmouth's Vauxhall station in the 1950s.

Yarmouth Vauxhall Station in its heyday, scores of expectant holidaymakers arriving from the Midlands in the 1950s.Picture: Archant LibraryYarmouth Vauxhall Station in its heyday, scores of expectant holidaymakers arriving from the Midlands in the 1950s.Picture: Archant Library

The railways bought a huge tide of trippers to the town, many from the Midlands, during their heyday with numerous services every day and up to 24 on a summer Saturday.

For the majority a week-long stay in a traditional boarding house awaited, and many were tipped out during the day and told to amuse themselves while the landlady got on with the chores and prepared the evening meal.

In those days there were numerous theatres and cinemas, with shows performed for whole summer seasons and the biggest stars of the day rubbing shoulders in the sunshine with visitors.

As our archive pictures show the station has gone through several transformations appearing quite grand in earlier shots.

The new enterance to Yarmouth from Norwich, photographed from the air, shoiwng the bridge over the River Bure and the approach to Vauxhall station, dated around November 1974. Photo: Archant LibraryThe new enterance to Yarmouth from Norwich, photographed from the air, shoiwng the bridge over the River Bure and the approach to Vauxhall station, dated around November 1974. Photo: Archant Library

The line was first opened in 1844, opening up the town to holidaymakers keen to take the sea air.

It was once the largest of three major stations in the town, Yarmouth Beach (closed 1959), and Yarmouth Southtown (closed 1970).

PRE-PORTILLO: Yarmouth Vauxhall Station in 1933, nearly eight decades before the one-time Cabinet minister arrived there to film for the BBC.PRE-PORTILLO: Yarmouth Vauxhall Station in 1933, nearly eight decades before the one-time Cabinet minister arrived there to film for the BBC.

Transport, Trains The Platform a Vauxhall Station where workmen are now busy removing the roofing partitions. The main concourse will remain undercover. Dated January 7th, 1982 Photograph C10905Transport, Trains The Platform a Vauxhall Station where workmen are now busy removing the roofing partitions. The main concourse will remain undercover. Dated January 7th, 1982 Photograph C10905

Great Yarmouth - Railways and Stations Vauxhall Station at Great Yarmouth. Dated ? Photograph C7306Great Yarmouth - Railways and Stations Vauxhall Station at Great Yarmouth. Dated ? Photograph C7306

GREAT YARMOUTH VAUXHALL STATION DATED JUNE 1959 PLATE P3986GREAT YARMOUTH VAUXHALL STATION DATED JUNE 1959 PLATE P3986

GREAT YARMOUTH PLATFORM OF VAUXHALL STATION DATED AUGUST 1963 ? PLATE P4254GREAT YARMOUTH PLATFORM OF VAUXHALL STATION DATED AUGUST 1963 ? PLATE P4254

vauxhall station g.y. aug 1963? holidaymakers also r.n. personnel.vauxhall station g.y. aug 1963? holidaymakers also r.n. personnel.

TRANSPORT STEAM TRAIN ARRIVE AT VAUXHALL STATION TRAIN NO 61665 PLATE P6093TRANSPORT STEAM TRAIN ARRIVE AT VAUXHALL STATION TRAIN NO 61665 PLATE P6093

Yarmouth Vauxhall station 1934. EN DJ 22.2.10Yarmouth Vauxhall station 1934. EN DJ 22.2.10

