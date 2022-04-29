News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News

London holidaymaker was found dead in Norfolk holiday lodge

Author Picture Icon

Anthony Carroll

Published: 5:45 PM April 29, 2022
Updated: 6:12 PM April 29, 2022
The inquest into the death of Michael Wadforth was held at Norfolk Coroner's Court in Norwich

The inquest into Alexander Williams death was held at Norwich Coroners Court. - Credit: Anthony Carroll

The death of a tourist at a Norfolk holiday lodge has been ruled as misadventure.

Alexander Williams, 48 and from Westminster, London, died at a lodge at Fritton, near Great Yarmouth, on December 5 last year.

An inquest into his death in Norwich heard the voluntary support worker was on holiday with a friend and had been diagnosed with anxiety and depression, for which he had begun experimenting with alternative treatments.

Assistant coroner Simon Milburn said the circumstances surrounding the death were consistent with self-induced asphyxiation. Mr Milburn concluded Mr Williams died from death by misadventure.

The inquest heard Mr Williams had worked in private equity, lost his job in 2018 and had been involved with the charity The Listening Place. He was also into extreme sports.

If you need help and support, call NHS 111 and select option 2 or the Samaritans on 113 123. Both services are available 24 hours, 7 days a week. You can also download the Stay Alive app on Apple & Android.



