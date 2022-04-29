London holidaymaker was found dead in Norfolk holiday lodge

The inquest into Alexander Williams death was held at Norwich Coroners Court. - Credit: Anthony Carroll

The death of a tourist at a Norfolk holiday lodge has been ruled as misadventure.

Alexander Williams, 48 and from Westminster, London, died at a lodge at Fritton, near Great Yarmouth, on December 5 last year.

An inquest into his death in Norwich heard the voluntary support worker was on holiday with a friend and had been diagnosed with anxiety and depression, for which he had begun experimenting with alternative treatments.

Assistant coroner Simon Milburn said the circumstances surrounding the death were consistent with self-induced asphyxiation. Mr Milburn concluded Mr Williams died from death by misadventure.

The inquest heard Mr Williams had worked in private equity, lost his job in 2018 and had been involved with the charity The Listening Place. He was also into extreme sports.

