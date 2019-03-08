Green light for new homes on PYO fruit field

The go-ahead has been given for 19 homes on land used for commercial fruit and vegetable growing.

Planners at Great Yarmouth Borough Council approved the outline plan for the development at Beach Road, Scratby, despite a string of objections.

The application site includes part of a field operated by Page's Farm in Scratby, popular with strawberry and raspberry pickers.

Concerns raised ahead of the development control meeting included fears about joining up with Ormesby, the loss of agricultural land, and overlooking.

Geoff Freeman, Ormesby with Scratby parish councillor, said members were most worried about access to the site off busy Beach Road, the junction there serving numerous business including the village hall which saw up to 200 vehicle movements a day.

There have also been calls for a footpath to the playground in Station Road.

Farmer Philip Page said there was still a way to go until the first foundations were dug.

The slice of land is at the top of the pick-your-own field where previously peas had been grown, he said.

This year there would be no public fruit picking, mainly to do with last year's long hot summer which meant most of the plants for this year failed.

However, he hoped to be back up and running for next summer, probably on the other side of the road because the fruit fields needed time to rest.

Fruit from this year's small crop is being sold in punnets at Dabs 'n' Crabs wet fish shop.