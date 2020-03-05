Search

Teen arrested over spate of burglaries in seaside village

PUBLISHED: 14:17 05 March 2020 | UPDATED: 14:26 05 March 2020

A man in his late teens has been arrested in connection with two burglaries on the same day in the Beach Road area of Hemsby Picture: Google Maps

A man in his late teens has been arrested in connection with two burglaries on the same day in the Beach Road area of Hemsby Picture: Google Maps

A teenager is being questioned over a string of burglaries in Hemsby.

Homes were targeted in the village on Wednesday March 4, and police say the break-ins could be linked to others in the area.

The man is being questioned over two burglaries, the first in Homestead Gardens between 11.30am and 2.15pm when cash was stolen, and the second in The Close between 12.30pm and 1.30am.

The homes are in the Beach Road area, a stone's throw from the main holiday hub.

A spokesman for Norfolk Police said one line of inquiry was that the incidents were linked and could be linked to others in the area.

She added a man in his late teens had been arrested in connection with the incidents and taken to Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

People on social media reported seeing a police forensics van in the area and said officers had been checking CCTV.

