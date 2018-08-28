Search

What is happening at former Ferryside register office in Gorleston?

PUBLISHED: 10:53 29 January 2019 | UPDATED: 10:53 29 January 2019

The former registry office for Great Yarmouth and Gorleston. Ferryside, High Road, Gorleston. Picture: James Bass

A revised scheme for homes on the former Ferryside site in Gorleston is seeking the backing of planners as designs are tweaked and closely examined.

Norwich-based Dawson Brown wants to put seven houses and 28 flats on the landmark site at the top of High Road and the developers were given the go-ahead to knock it down several years ago.

The full application - originally for 44 homes - was submitted in 2016 but permission has not yet been granted.

Senior planner at Great Yarmouth Borough Council Dean Minns said officers were looking closely at what the architects had put forward to make sure the scheme fitted in with the character of the conservation area.

MORE: Great Yarmouth register office slammed as ‘disgrace’

Members of the development control committee will make the final decision.

Ferryside was originally built as a family home but later became the borough’s register office where thousands of couples tied the knot.

When the service moved to Great Yarmouth library the building became redundant and was sold by the county council’s property wing.

In August 2013 planning permission was granted for a change of use to residential.

Just over a year later developers were given the go-ahead to knock it down.

Under the plans a flint-capped wall and some of the trees will be retained.

An earlier scheme put forward by Dawson Brown saw the prospect of eight three-bedroom homes, six one-bedroom flats and thirty two- bedroom flats for the prominent site in High Road, Gorleston.

The total number of homes has since been cut from 44 to 35.

MORE: Campaign hopes to save historic Ferryside building in Gorleston

