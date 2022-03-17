News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Homes Under the Hammer crew film in Great Yarmouth

Owen Sennitt

Published: 8:50 AM March 17, 2022
For use in UK, Ireland or Benelux countries only Undated BBC handout photo of Jacqui Joseph, who is

Homes Under the Hammer presenter Jacqui Joseph was filming in Great Yarmouth this week for the BBC One show - Credit: PA

The team behind the BBC One show Homes Under the Hammer have been filming in Great Yarmouth this week. 

Presenter Jacqui Joseph posted a series of photos on Instagram taken in the seaside town, alongside crew members.

Various pictures were taken outside of houses by the interior designer, who also shared a shot of a particularly sunny Yarmouth beach.

It is not known when the show will air but judging by the photographs it seems the Homes Under the Hammer team were having lots of fun exploring houses in the area.

Homes Under the Hammer is a daytime BBC show that visits properties across the country which are available for purchase by auction.

It then follows the journey of buyers as they renovate their properties. 

The show airs weekdays at 10am on BBC One is presented by Ms Joseph alongside Martin Roberts, Dion Dublin, Martel Maxwell and Tommy Walsh.

Norfolk Live News
Great Yarmouth News

