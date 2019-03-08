Driver wanted by police after officers abandon chase

A Honda driver is wanted by police after failing to stop for officers on the A47.

The blue Honda CRV was travelling on the eastbound carriageway of the A47 at North Burlingham at about 6.35pm before taking the A140 exit.

The car was last seen heading along the A140 at Swainsthorpe at 6.52pm when officers abandoned the chase due to safety reasons.

Norfolk Police are keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the pursuit and has information or dash camera footage.

Anyone with information should contact PC Chris Chambers at Wymondham Roads and Armed Policing Team (RAPT) on 101. Alternatively, they can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.