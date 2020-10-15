‘Much needed’ - Council approves plan to build 200 houses in seaside village

Approximate location of planned development of 200 houses in Hopton. Picture: Google Maps. Archant

Two hundred houses will be built in a seaside village after plans were given the green light by Great Yarmouth Borough Council.

Land off Lowestoft Road in Hopton, where Norfolk County Council will build 200 houses. Picture: Google Maps. Land off Lowestoft Road in Hopton, where Norfolk County Council will build 200 houses. Picture: Google Maps.

The scheme, on land east of Lowestoft Road in Hopton, already had outline planning permission - and on Wednesday (October 14), a meeting of the authority’s development control committee approved reserved matters including the appearance, layout, scale and landscaping of the development.

The nine-hectare site, owned by Norfolk County Council’s house-building company Repton Homes, will include 176 houses, 20 bungalows and four flats, with access from two points on Lowestoft Road.

Councillor Andrew Proctor, chairman of Repton, welcomed the decision.

He said: “The Hopton scheme is our latest example of our drive to build much-needed, high-quality homes across Norfolk, as well as generating income for the county council.”

A report to the committee had outlined concerns about noise and pollution from the nearby A47.

According to an environmental officer, houses on the western boundary of the site would need to keep their windows shut to meet the requirements of the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) noise level standards deemed to ensure the health of occupants.

