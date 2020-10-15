‘Much needed’ - Council approves plan to build 200 houses in seaside village
PUBLISHED: 12:23 15 October 2020 | UPDATED: 12:23 15 October 2020
Archant
Two hundred houses will be built in a seaside village after plans were given the green light by Great Yarmouth Borough Council.
The scheme, on land east of Lowestoft Road in Hopton, already had outline planning permission - and on Wednesday (October 14), a meeting of the authority’s development control committee approved reserved matters including the appearance, layout, scale and landscaping of the development.
The nine-hectare site, owned by Norfolk County Council’s house-building company Repton Homes, will include 176 houses, 20 bungalows and four flats, with access from two points on Lowestoft Road.
Councillor Andrew Proctor, chairman of Repton, welcomed the decision.
He said: “The Hopton scheme is our latest example of our drive to build much-needed, high-quality homes across Norfolk, as well as generating income for the county council.”
A report to the committee had outlined concerns about noise and pollution from the nearby A47.
According to an environmental officer, houses on the western boundary of the site would need to keep their windows shut to meet the requirements of the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) noise level standards deemed to ensure the health of occupants.
You may also want to watch:
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Great Yarmouth Mercury. Click the link in the orange box above for details.
Comments have been disabled on this article.