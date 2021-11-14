'We're watching you' - New campaign targets village dog-fouling
Glow in the dark signs warning dog walkers they are being watched are coming to a village as part of a fouling campaign.
Hopton Parish Council has joined forces with environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy in a bid to reduce canine mess in key problem areas in the village.
The campaign involves a series of 'We're Watching You' signs which glow after dark.
A trial saw an average reduction of 46pc in the levels of dog-fouling, which according to feedback tends to occur at night as some owners feel they cannot be seen under the cover of darkness.
Chris Ward, chairman of the parish council, said: "Feedback from residents has told us that dog-fouling is a key issue in Hopton, that they would like to see addressed.
"The vast majority of dog owners are responsible people, who habitually pick up after their dog and dispose of the poo bags correctly."
