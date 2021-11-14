News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
'We're watching you' - New campaign targets village dog-fouling

Daniel Hickey

Published: 11:18 AM November 14, 2021
Two fined for dog fouling.

A sign telling dog walkers to clean up after their pets.

Glow in the dark signs warning dog walkers they are being watched are coming to a village as part of a fouling campaign.

Hopton Parish Council has joined forces with environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy in a bid to reduce canine mess in key problem areas in the village.

The campaign involves a series of 'We're Watching You' signs which glow after dark.

a new campaign against dog-fouling.

These signs will be appearing in Hopton as part of a new campaign against dog-fouling. - Credit: Keep Britain Tidy

A trial saw an average reduction of 46pc in the levels of dog-fouling, which according to feedback tends to occur at night as some owners feel they cannot be seen under the cover of darkness.

Chris Ward, chairman of the parish council, said: "Feedback from residents has told us that dog-fouling is a key issue in Hopton, that they would like to see addressed.

"The vast majority of dog owners are responsible people, who habitually pick up after their dog and dispose of the poo bags correctly."



