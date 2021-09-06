News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Care home resident gets praise from national charity for 'crucial' support

person

Anthony Carroll

Published: 3:03 PM September 6, 2021   
Fundraiser Margaret Soanes at Ritson Lodge

Margaret Soanes was praised by the Alzheimer's Society - Credit: Barchester Healthcare

A resident of a care home on the east coast has been praised by a national charity for her fundraising efforts.

Margaret Soanes, a resident at Ritson Lodge care home in Hopton, has received a letter of thanks for her fundraising efforts from the Alzheimer’s Society.

Mrs Soanes, who lives in the home with her husband Michael, raised funds for the Alzheimer’s Society by selling her artwork at the home’s summer fair.

The letter from the Alzheimer's Society said: "Your donation is vital to us as these uncertain times begin to come to an end.

"Those affected by dementia still need people like you right now and I can't emphasise enough how absolutely crucial your support is as we emerge from these difficult times.

"We will ensure your donation is put to work straight away to provide essential services for some of the most vulnerable people in our society."

Great Yarmouth News

