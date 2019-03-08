Search

Medieval Norfolk church torched in arson attack

PUBLISHED: 15:02 12 July 2019 | UPDATED: 15:02 12 July 2019

St Margaret’s Ruined Church in Hopton was torched in an arson attack in the early hours of Friday morning. Picture: Ian Wall

St Margaret's Ruined Church in Hopton was torched in an arson attack in the early hours of Friday morning. Picture: Ian Wall

A medieval Norfolk church has been torched in an arson attack just a month after it was vandalised.

A motorbike was set on fire underneath the church building. Picture: Ian WallA motorbike was set on fire underneath the church building. Picture: Ian Wall

Firefighters rushed to St Margaret's Ruined Church in Hopton just after midnight on Friday morning following reports a vehicle was on fire underneath the church building.

Two crews arrived on the scene at 12.59am to put out the fire.

A spokesman for Norfolk Police said the blaze was caused by somebody setting a motorbike alight.

Officers are continuing to investigate the incident.

It is not known how much damage has been caused to the church building.

Last month the church was targeted by vandals.

At the time, Hopton Parish Council said the "tranquillity" of the church, a 13th century structure, had been "shattered by vandals".

The parish council said: "It is unbelievable that certain members of our community show such little respect for this Grade II listed building, with parts of the walls dating back one thousand years.

"Saying what a shame it has been vandalised does not adequately reflect the anger and frustration felt.

"We had hoped that Hopton residents would take ownership of the ruin and protect and preserve what little heritage there is left in the village."

One resident who lives opposite the church said they didn't hear any suspicious activity around the site at the time of the incident.

'He has seized his second chance' - Former convict to run iconic Yarmouth pub

Blendi Kellici, 30, new landlord of Peggotty's, a popular pub in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Daniel Hickey.

New homes on site of former Pontins holiday park given green light

Plans to redvelop the former Pontins site at Hemsby into new homes have been approved. Picture: Simon Carter

'I just couldn't get my hand out' - Gorleston man describes letterbox drama

Ricky Scarff, 31, from Gorleston, had to call the fire service after his hand got trapped in his letterbox. Picture: Ricky Scarff.

Tributes pour in for Norfolk GP who died in cycling accident

Dr Nick Ireland at the Strangers Club in 2014. The former Acle GP died on June 21 after a cycling accident in Amsterdam. Picture: Archant.

'We're devastated' - family heartbroken after home ransacked by thieves

John Allitt, 33, had his home in Gorleston ransacked last month. Picture: John Allitt

Medieval Norfolk church torched in arson attack

St Margaret’s Ruined Church in Hopton was torched in an arson attack in the early hours of Friday morning. Picture: Ian Wall

