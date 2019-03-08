Medieval church vandalism case closed
PUBLISHED: 11:47 02 October 2019 | UPDATED: 11:58 02 October 2019
An investigation into vandalism at a medieval church has been closed due to lack of evidence.
St Margaret's Ruined Church, a 13th century structure in Hopton, suffered from criminal damage some time between June 10 and 12 when people had reportedly walked along its walls, causing flint from the building to fall to the ground.
Stones had also been "gouged out" of graves.
At the time the village's residents expressed shock, with the parish council stating the "tranquillity" of the church had been "shattered by vandals".
Police, however, have had to close the investigation.
A police spokesperson said: "An investigation was conducted into reports of criminal damage at Hopton St Margaret's Ruined Church.
"Officers have visited the site and spoke to the relevant individuals, however it was established that there were no investigative opportunities, no forensics, no witnesses, suspects or other lines of enquiry.
"While no evidential opportunities have been identified - we would always review any new information," the police added.
One month after the vandalism, firefighters rushed to the church following reports a vehicle was on fire under the building.
Flames had torched the building's wall.
