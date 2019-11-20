Man, 87, injured in hit and run

A man was injured after a hit and run in Hopton on November 13. Picture: Google Maps. Archant

An 87-year-old man was injured in a hit and run.

Norfolk Police have said they were called to reports of a collision between a pedestrian and a car, and the driver failing to stop, in Hopton on Wednesday (November 13).

The incident happened at the corner of Station Road and Hopton Gardens at approximately 6.30am.

East of England Ambulance Service sent one ambulance and paramedics treated a male patient at the scene before transporting him to James Paget University Hospital for further assessment and care.

Police have said enquiries are ongoing.

