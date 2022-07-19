Crop field blaze closes A47 on Norfolk border
Published: 4:34 PM July 19, 2022
Updated: 5:50 PM July 19, 2022
- Credit: Trevor Fuller Photography
A large crop field fire has closed part of the A47 on the Norfolk border.
Calls came in with reports of a field fire in Coast Road, Hopton, at about 3pm today (July 19).
The blaze is covering two hectares of land with crops and bales alight.
Five fire crews are at the scene, including one from Lowestoft North, three from Lowestoft South and one from Wroxham.
The fire service requested that the A47 be closed while they deal with the incident.
It has been closed from Hopton roundabout to the Jay Lane junction.
Coast Road has also been closed.
Plumes of smoke could be seen blowing into the busy carriageway.
Norfolk Police have urged nearby residents to keep their windows and doors closed.