Darcey, 10, lands leading role with touring cast of Les Misérables

Darcey Simms, from Hopton, will join the cast of Les Misérables in Norwich and sing a solo. - Credit: supplied by Lizzy Simms

A ten-year-old girl who went to an audition "just for the experience" was stunned to land the main role.

Darcey Simms, from Hopton, won through successive heats to win the part of young Cosette in the touring show of Les Misérables for its Norwich dates.

The West End and Broadway smash-hit is coming to the Theatre Royal in Norwich from August 31 until September 24 and auditions were held last month for the child roles.

Her mother Lizzy Simms, said although her daughter had been involved in the performing arts since the age of three her only previous role had been in panto before the pandemic.

She said she had mainly put herself forward "for the experience" but after singing Castle on a Cloud, one of the big-hitters from the musical, multiple times she was selected as one of three rising stars to play her first professional role.

Mrs Simms a singing teacher, said Darcey, a pupil at June Glennie School of Dance, was "over the moon" to win the role.

She lives with her mother, bother and Mrs Simms' partner Buzby Allen, an entertainer at Potters Leisure Resort.