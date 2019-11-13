Search

Man dies after being injured in hit-and-run

PUBLISHED: 15:00 23 December 2019 | UPDATED: 16:06 23 December 2019

A man, 87, has died after being injured in a hit and run in Hopton on November 13. Picture: Google Maps.

An 87-year-old man has died five weeks after being injured in a hit-and-run crash.

Police were called at approximately 6:30am on November 13 to reports of a crash between a car and a pedestrian on Station Road, near the junction of Hopton Gardens, in Hopton.

The pedestrian, a man aged 87, was taken to hospital with several broken ribs.

He was later discharged but died at his home on Saturday (December 21).

Officers are keen to trace the driver of a car, which is believed to be a small black vehicle, possibly an Aygo, who did not stop at the scene.

Police investigating the incident are appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision or the manner of driving of the vehicle prior to the incident to get in touch.

They are also keen to hear from anybody who may have dashcam footage.

Anyone with information should contact the Serious Collision Investigation Team on 101 quoting incident number 36 of the November 13, 2019.

