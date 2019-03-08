Video

Fire which destroyed entrance to holiday park's main complex caused by fault

The fire at the entrance of Hopton holiday park's main complex was caused by an electrical fault. Picture: Ella Wilkinson Archant

A fire which ripped through the entrance of a holiday park's main complex was caused by an electrical fault.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A fire has ripped through the entrance of Haven's Hopton holiday park's main complex. Picture: Ella Wilkinson A fire has ripped through the entrance of Haven's Hopton holiday park's main complex. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Six fire crews rushed to Haven's Hopton Holiday Village in the early hours of Friday, November 8, following reports of a blaze on the site in Warren Road.

Firefighters from Gorleston, Great Yarmouth, Lowestoft north, Lowestoft south, Martham and Loddon battled the fire for almost three hours before it was put out at 8.11am.

The main entrance to Hopton Holiday Village was destroyed in the fire. Picture: Joseph Norton The main entrance to Hopton Holiday Village was destroyed in the fire. Picture: Joseph Norton

The blaze, which started on the roof of the main complex foyer, smashed a number of glass panels and left a gaping hole in the roof.

A spokesman for Norfolk Fire and Rescue confirmed the fire was caused by an electrical fault.

A fire has ripped through the entrance of Haven's Hopton holiday park's main complex. Picture: Ella Wilkinson A fire has ripped through the entrance of Haven's Hopton holiday park's main complex. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

The damage was contained to the entrance of the main complex which underwent a multi-million pound investment ahead of the 2019 season.

On Friday, Earlham fire station manager, Alan Jaye, praised his team's response which helped to prevent the fire spreading further into the building.

Hopton Holiday Village has been contacted for comment.