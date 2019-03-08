Search

Advanced search

Video

Fire which destroyed entrance to holiday park's main complex caused by fault

PUBLISHED: 15:53 11 November 2019 | UPDATED: 15:53 11 November 2019

The fire at the entrance of Hopton holiday park's main complex was caused by an electrical fault. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

The fire at the entrance of Hopton holiday park's main complex was caused by an electrical fault. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Archant

A fire which ripped through the entrance of a holiday park's main complex was caused by an electrical fault.

A fire has ripped through the entrance of Haven's Hopton holiday park's main complex. Picture: Ella WilkinsonA fire has ripped through the entrance of Haven's Hopton holiday park's main complex. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Six fire crews rushed to Haven's Hopton Holiday Village in the early hours of Friday, November 8, following reports of a blaze on the site in Warren Road.

Firefighters from Gorleston, Great Yarmouth, Lowestoft north, Lowestoft south, Martham and Loddon battled the fire for almost three hours before it was put out at 8.11am.

The main entrance to Hopton Holiday Village was destroyed in the fire. Picture: Joseph NortonThe main entrance to Hopton Holiday Village was destroyed in the fire. Picture: Joseph Norton

The blaze, which started on the roof of the main complex foyer, smashed a number of glass panels and left a gaping hole in the roof.

A spokesman for Norfolk Fire and Rescue confirmed the fire was caused by an electrical fault.

A fire has ripped through the entrance of Haven's Hopton holiday park's main complex. Picture: Ella WilkinsonA fire has ripped through the entrance of Haven's Hopton holiday park's main complex. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

The damage was contained to the entrance of the main complex which underwent a multi-million pound investment ahead of the 2019 season.

On Friday, Earlham fire station manager, Alan Jaye, praised his team's response which helped to prevent the fire spreading further into the building.

Hopton Holiday Village has been contacted for comment.

Most Read

Drivers caught ignoring ‘no cars’ rule in town

Police said 15 drivers perfeormed an illegal right turn in an hour in Great Yarmouth. Photo: Police

Air ambulance and fire crews called to incident on seafront

An air ambulance and fire crews were called to Marine Parade in Great Yarmouth after a teenager sustained a leg injury on Saturday. Picture: Google Maps

Person trapped in vehicle after two cars crash

Fuller's Hill roundabout in Great Yarmouth, near where the collision happened. Photo: Google Maps

Hundreds of homes without power after suspected drink driver crashes into substation

A woman crashed into an electrical substation in Staithe Road, Ludham, leaving 900 homes without power. Picture: Google Maps

‘It could have been a lot worse’ - fire destroys entrance to holiday park’s main complex

The fire at the entrance of Hopton holiday park's main complex was caused by an electrical fault. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Most Read

Drivers caught ignoring ‘no cars’ rule in town

Police said 15 drivers perfeormed an illegal right turn in an hour in Great Yarmouth. Photo: Police

Air ambulance and fire crews called to incident on seafront

An air ambulance and fire crews were called to Marine Parade in Great Yarmouth after a teenager sustained a leg injury on Saturday. Picture: Google Maps

Person trapped in vehicle after two cars crash

Fuller's Hill roundabout in Great Yarmouth, near where the collision happened. Photo: Google Maps

Hundreds of homes without power after suspected drink driver crashes into substation

A woman crashed into an electrical substation in Staithe Road, Ludham, leaving 900 homes without power. Picture: Google Maps

‘It could have been a lot worse’ - fire destroys entrance to holiday park’s main complex

The fire at the entrance of Hopton holiday park's main complex was caused by an electrical fault. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

Fire which destroyed entrance to holiday park’s main complex caused by fault

The fire at the entrance of Hopton holiday park's main complex was caused by an electrical fault. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

More than 30 trains missing carriages due to train fault

One of Greater Anglia's new trains. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Man admits possessing more than 200 expanding bullets

Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Hundreds of homes without power after suspected drink driver crashes into substation

A woman crashed into an electrical substation in Staithe Road, Ludham, leaving 900 homes without power. Picture: Google Maps

Inquest into death of woman who died in flat fire to last six days

Yasmin Siddiqi, 41, died in a flat fire in Rodney Road, Great Yarmouth. Picture: Zahid Verrier
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists