Bid to build 200 homes in seaside village

PUBLISHED: 16:25 22 January 2020 | UPDATED: 16:26 22 January 2020

Approximate location of proposed development of 200 houses in Hopton. Picture: Google Maps.

Archant

A bid to build 200 dwellings in a seaside village will come before planners as the developers outline the appearance, layout and scale of the scheme.

The proposed housing estate, on land east of Lowestoft Road in Hopton, already has outline planning permission, granted almost two years ago by Great Yarmouth Borough Council.

And now the developers, Lovell Partnership Ltd, are applying for approval of reserved matters including the appearance, layout, scale and landscaping of the nine-hectare site.

A supporting document states the estate, a mixture of one-bedroom and four-bedroom dwellings, would include 176 houses, 20 bungalows and four flats, with access from two points on Lowestoft Road.

It also says the layout has been "designed to take into account the existing residential properties to the north and east".

A neighbour objecting to the plan said: "The revised plan states there are slight changes. I do not agree with this and strongly object.

"The previous plan was more sympathetic to the neighbouring area."

