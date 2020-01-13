Search

Long-awaited zip line to be installed in village playing field

PUBLISHED: 12:33 13 January 2020 | UPDATED: 12:33 13 January 2020

Daniel CHETRONI

A long-awaited zip line across a village playing field could open in time for the February half-term after a council confirmed the equipment has been ordered.

Hopton Playing Field, where a zip line will be installed for the February half-term. Picture: Google Maps.Hopton Playing Field, where a zip line will be installed for the February half-term. Picture: Google Maps.

The zip line, a thrilling bare-knuckle ride along a cable suspended in the air, is set to be installed at Hopton recreation ground, off Lowestoft Road, at a cost of approximately £41,000.

Funds for the project - which has been in the pipeline for more than two years - are part of S106 money from a development at Teulon Close.

A spokesperson for Great Yarmouth Borough Council said: "The contractor carrying out the work for this installation has ordered all the equipment from the manufacturers and are awaiting for it to be delivered, as there was a seven week delivery period.

"Once the equipment has been delivered, the contractors will seek to install the zip line as soon as possible, hopefully by the half term week in February, weather permitting," the council added.

The facility will be located south of the recreation ground, between the south play area and Pavilion building.

It is the result of public consultation, on how to spend the S106 money on recreational facilities in the village, which saw input from Youth Club members and children from Hopton CE Primary School, as well as discussions between Hopton Parish Council and the borough council.

Last month a meeting of the parish council heard the contract for the job has been awarded to Essex-based company Southern Landscape and Construction.

The minutes for the meeting state that Neil Shaw, a strategic director at the borough council, said the equipment and installation was costing £41,000 including VAT and that a percentage of the S106 money would be retained by the council for future maintenance.

Ian Constable, chairman of Hopton Parish Council, said: "The Parish Council is delighted that a new piece of equipment is being installed at the Recreation Ground on Lowestoft Road, in time for the February half term break.

"The modern zip line will enhance the play experience for all children in the village, and is being paid for using S106 money held by GYBC, allocated specifically for improving recreational facilities in Hopton."

