Search

Advanced search

Village playpark in line for zipline

PUBLISHED: 12:34 30 October 2019 | UPDATED: 13:15 30 October 2019

The zipline at Mill Lane Recreation Ground in Bradwell. Hopton Parish Council hopes to install a similar attraction at its village park. Picture: Joseph Norton

The zipline at Mill Lane Recreation Ground in Bradwell. Hopton Parish Council hopes to install a similar attraction at its village park. Picture: Joseph Norton

Archant

Children in a Norfolk village could soon be enjoying hours of fun on a new playpark attraction as plans to install a zipline edge closer.

Hopton Parish Council hopes to install a zipline by February next year at the village's recreation ground in Lowestoft Road.

The proposals, which have been in the pipeline for more than four years, were discussed at a parish council meeting at Hopton Village Hall earlier this month.

Chairman of the council, Ian Constable, believes the zipline will be a great addition to the playpark which currently boasts a skate park and other play equipment.

You may also want to watch:

He said: "It's been a popular idea for a number of years but it does seem to be getting closer.

"I'm sure the children will love it."

Further details on the cost of the zipline are set to be presented to the authority at its next meeting in December.

It will be paid for by government funding, known as Section 106 money, which can be used by council's for social and community projects.

MORE: Vandals throw goalpost at playpark







Most Read

Village Co-op to close

The Co-operative store in Bradwell will be reopened as a Morrisons. Picture: KAREN BETHELL

First look at theme park’s new £500,000 attraction which will replace popular ride

An artist's impression of what the new aeroplane-themed ride at Pleasure Beach in Great Yarmouth could look like. Picture: Pleasure Beach

Miracle no-one was killed by motorist who bullied drivers off road

Felix Rooney was sentenced to 14 months in prison and banned from driving for 25 months. Picture: NORFOLK CONSTABULARY

The company which has gone from a one-man band to being sold for £20m

Graham Hacon (inset) launched 3sun 12 years ago to provide a future for his sons. Pictures: Archant

Sports Direct set to move into former M&S building

Sports Direct are set to move into the M&S building in Great Yarmouth. Picture: James Bass

Most Read

Village Co-op to close

The Co-operative store in Bradwell will be reopened as a Morrisons. Picture: KAREN BETHELL

First look at theme park’s new £500,000 attraction which will replace popular ride

An artist's impression of what the new aeroplane-themed ride at Pleasure Beach in Great Yarmouth could look like. Picture: Pleasure Beach

Miracle no-one was killed by motorist who bullied drivers off road

Felix Rooney was sentenced to 14 months in prison and banned from driving for 25 months. Picture: NORFOLK CONSTABULARY

The company which has gone from a one-man band to being sold for £20m

Graham Hacon (inset) launched 3sun 12 years ago to provide a future for his sons. Pictures: Archant

Sports Direct set to move into former M&S building

Sports Direct are set to move into the M&S building in Great Yarmouth. Picture: James Bass

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

Village playpark in line for zipline

The zipline at Mill Lane Recreation Ground in Bradwell. Hopton Parish Council hopes to install a similar attraction at its village park. Picture: Joseph Norton

Norfolk man who treated cannabis like ‘fine wine’, could be facing prison

Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

A47 roadworks to create 50 minute diversion

Highways England is proposing a long diversion as they shut a short stretch on the A47 for roadworks Picture: Google

Birdseye reveals its secrets for growing 750,000 bags of perfect peas each week

Andy Cole of Birdseye Peas, featured on ITV4's Made in Britain, which airs tonight (Wednesday 30) at 8.30pm. Photo: ITV

Overnight closures at roadworks on problem junction

Roadworks at the Matalan/Station Road junction in Great Yarmouth began on September 23. Picture: Daniel Hickey.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists