Village playpark in line for zipline

The zipline at Mill Lane Recreation Ground in Bradwell. Hopton Parish Council hopes to install a similar attraction at its village park. Picture: Joseph Norton Archant

Children in a Norfolk village could soon be enjoying hours of fun on a new playpark attraction as plans to install a zipline edge closer.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Hopton Parish Council hopes to install a zipline by February next year at the village's recreation ground in Lowestoft Road.

The proposals, which have been in the pipeline for more than four years, were discussed at a parish council meeting at Hopton Village Hall earlier this month.

Chairman of the council, Ian Constable, believes the zipline will be a great addition to the playpark which currently boasts a skate park and other play equipment.

You may also want to watch:

He said: "It's been a popular idea for a number of years but it does seem to be getting closer.

"I'm sure the children will love it."

Further details on the cost of the zipline are set to be presented to the authority at its next meeting in December.

It will be paid for by government funding, known as Section 106 money, which can be used by council's for social and community projects.

MORE: Vandals throw goalpost at playpark







