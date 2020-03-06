Search

Long-awaited zip line finally open to the public

PUBLISHED: 12:09 06 March 2020 | UPDATED: 12:09 06 March 2020

A zip line at the recreation ground in Hopton is now open to the public. Picture: Daniel Hickey.

Archant

A zip line flying thirty metres across a village playing field is now open to the public.

A zip line at the recreation ground in Hopton is now open to the public. Picture: Daniel Hickey. A zip line at the recreation ground in Hopton is now open to the public. Picture: Daniel Hickey.

The new facility, a seated ride along a cable suspended in the air, has been installed at Hopton recreation ground off Lowestoft Road.

It has been a long-awaited project, in the pipeline for two years and costing £41,000, with funds coming from S106 money from a development at Teulon Close.

The zip line is the result of public consultation on how to spend that money on recreational facilities in the village, which saw input from Youth Club members and children from Hopton CE Primary School, as well as discussions between Hopton Parish Council and the borough council.

Cllr Chris Ward, chairman of the parish council, said: "The parish council is delighted that some of the Section 106 money from the Teulon Close development has been used for the purchase of a new zip line, and an all inclusive seating with canopy.

"The new equipment was asked for by children and residents in the village, following a full consultation carried out a couple of years ago.

"The whole process has taken a while, with many meetings with Great Yarmouth Borough Council.

"We are pleased that the new equipment has further enhanced the play experience at the recreation ground for young people, and with more seating for residents."

The borough council is holding onto the balance of the Section 106 money in order to maintain the zip line and seating over the next 10 to 15 years.

"We'd like to thank Hopton's Borough and County Councillors, and GYBC for their support," Mr Ward said.

The facility is located south of the recreation ground, between the south play area and Pavilion building.

