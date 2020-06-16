Search

Advanced search

Delays on A47 as horse is rescued from ditch

PUBLISHED: 17:07 16 June 2020

One lane has been closed on the Acle Straight while fire crews rescue a horse stuck in a ditch. Picture: Andy Butterton/PA Wire

One lane has been closed on the Acle Straight while fire crews rescue a horse stuck in a ditch. Picture: Andy Butterton/PA Wire

Archant

There were delays on the A47 Acle Straight this afternoon as emergency crews worked to rescue a horse from a ditch.

There are delays on the Acle Straight this afternoon (Tuesday, June 16) due to a horse stuck in a ditch Picture: Google MapsThere are delays on the Acle Straight this afternoon (Tuesday, June 16) due to a horse stuck in a ditch Picture: Google Maps

Norfolk Police said they were called to manage traffic at around 3pm (Tuesday, June 16) while fire crews, including a rescue boat, attended the scene at the Halvergate turn.

A spokesman said the Yarmouth-bound carriageway was closed while the effort got underway.

Initially the call came through as a “highway obstruction” but turned out to be a horse in a ditch.

You may also want to watch:

Police were on scene to assist with traffic control with Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service leading on the incident.

A spokesman for the fire service confirmed a 999 call was received at 2.49pm.

Crews from Yarmouth and Carrow, as well as the rescue boat from Carrow, rushed to the scene and “manually assisted the animal to safety.”

The horse was reportedly unharmed.

You can keep up to date with all the latest traffic news via our live traffic map.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Great Yarmouth Mercury. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

What’s it like at Gapton Hall and Yarmouth town centre as shops reopen?

Hundreds of people waiting in line for entry into Sports Direct on June 15. The chain was offering 50pc off to NHS workers for one day only Picture: Liz Coates

‘It was all slimy’ - Man says KFC delivered ‘raw chicken’ twice in one night

Luke George and Kyle Muir said they ordered chicken twice from KFC - but it was raw both times. Picture: Courtesy of Kyle Muir.

Proposal lodged for McDonalds’ drive-thru at Asda

A drive-thru McDonalds could be coming to Asda car park in Great Yarmouth Picture: Google maps

Tributes to ‘superb’ headteacher who has died after contracting Covid-19

Former Caister Infant School teacher Patricia Lewis has died aged 80 after contracting coronavirus Picture: Supplied by Caroline Butcher

Two injured in four-car crash on A47

The A47 is closed in both directions after a crash. Picture: Ian Burt

Most Read

What’s it like at Gapton Hall and Yarmouth town centre as shops reopen?

Hundreds of people waiting in line for entry into Sports Direct on June 15. The chain was offering 50pc off to NHS workers for one day only Picture: Liz Coates

‘It was all slimy’ - Man says KFC delivered ‘raw chicken’ twice in one night

Luke George and Kyle Muir said they ordered chicken twice from KFC - but it was raw both times. Picture: Courtesy of Kyle Muir.

Proposal lodged for McDonalds’ drive-thru at Asda

A drive-thru McDonalds could be coming to Asda car park in Great Yarmouth Picture: Google maps

Tributes to ‘superb’ headteacher who has died after contracting Covid-19

Former Caister Infant School teacher Patricia Lewis has died aged 80 after contracting coronavirus Picture: Supplied by Caroline Butcher

Two injured in four-car crash on A47

The A47 is closed in both directions after a crash. Picture: Ian Burt

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

Tributes to ‘superb’ headteacher who has died after contracting Covid-19

Former Caister Infant School teacher Patricia Lewis has died aged 80 after contracting coronavirus Picture: Supplied by Caroline Butcher

Girl, 16, grabbed round neck and pulled to the ground

The girl was walking between Covent Garden Road and Diana Way when she was assaulted. Photo: Google

Delays on A47 as horse is rescued from ditch

One lane has been closed on the Acle Straight while fire crews rescue a horse stuck in a ditch. Picture: Andy Butterton/PA Wire

Holiday firms see surge in staycation bookings but confusion remains

California Cliffs, Yarmouth, Parkdean Resorts. Pic: Parkdean Resorts

‘It looks like a verruca’ - Man sets up petition for removal of sunken houseboat

Miles Weston, 49, has set up a petition urging the Broads Authority to remove a sunken houseboat from the banks of the River Ant. Picture: Courtesy of Miles Weston.
Drive 24