Delays on A47 as horse is rescued from ditch
PUBLISHED: 17:07 16 June 2020
There were delays on the A47 Acle Straight this afternoon as emergency crews worked to rescue a horse from a ditch.
Norfolk Police said they were called to manage traffic at around 3pm (Tuesday, June 16) while fire crews, including a rescue boat, attended the scene at the Halvergate turn.
A spokesman said the Yarmouth-bound carriageway was closed while the effort got underway.
Initially the call came through as a “highway obstruction” but turned out to be a horse in a ditch.
Police were on scene to assist with traffic control with Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service leading on the incident.
A spokesman for the fire service confirmed a 999 call was received at 2.49pm.
Crews from Yarmouth and Carrow, as well as the rescue boat from Carrow, rushed to the scene and “manually assisted the animal to safety.”
The horse was reportedly unharmed.
