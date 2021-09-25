News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
'It breaks my heart' - display warns of plastic toy danger to seals

Anthony Carroll

Published: 6:00 AM September 25, 2021   
Pictured is one of three seals along the Norfolk coast with their heads stuck in a plastic ring whi

The deadly risks that plastic rings cause seals is subject of a new display - Credit: FOHS

The deadly risks that seals face from plastic toy rings have been highlighted in a new display at a Great Yarmouth attraction.

The Sea Life Centre display hopes to encourage families not to take plastic ring toys to our region's beaches.

save our seals

The Save Our Seals display at Sea Life Great Yarmouth - Credit: Sea Life Great Yarmouth

As has been reported, the rings have ended up around curious young seals' necks, causing deep and painful wounds, and in the worse case scenario leading to the death of them.

The Save Our Seals display has been created by the Friends of Horsey Seals, which has first-hand experience of the menace the toys pose.

In April a seal called Mrs Vicar was rescued from Horsey beach with a ring that had been around its neck for an estimated two and a half years.

Jenny Hobson, from the friends said: “We are so grateful that Sea Life Great Yarmouth for taking up the cause of the seals.

"It breaks my heart to see these beautiful, inquisitive animals suffering through no fault of their own.”

Animal lovers are waiting to pounce in this seal found with a plastic ring embedded in its neck. It

A seal caught up in a plastic ring - Credit: Friends of Horsey Seals

Nathan Barnett, general manager at Sea Life Great Yarmouth, said: “I think it’s key that we try and show a wider audience about the real threat these toys pose especially as they are often sold near the coast.

"The many tourists who come to our beaches may simply not be aware of the dangers these flying discs pose to the wonderful seals”.

The display is funded by Cromer Town Council and supported by Great Yarmouth Borough Council and Greater Yarmouth Tourism & Business Improvement Area.

It is open for viewing at Sea Life Great Yarmouth from 9.30am to 4pm daily.

The Friends of Horsey Seals, dedicated to protecting the seals of Horsey and Winterton, wants people to remain 10m away from the animals, following multiple incidents of seals being abused over the summer.

Over the summer there have been several reports of people getting to close to seals, including one man taunting them.

The man, part of a group with a toddler, was seen chasing a pregnant grey seal which had no option but to escape into the water.

Shocking footage has been shared showing a man harassing a pregnant seal on the beach at Horsey.

Shocking footage was shared showing a man harassing a pregnant seal on the beach at Horsey. - Credit: Haylea Allison

For more information about the work of Friends of Horsey Seals, visit: www.friendsofhorseyseals.co.uk.

